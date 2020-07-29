Muskogee Board of Education — Glance

At a special meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Revisions to the District School Calendar for 2020-2021 SY as presented.
• Revisions to the Return to School Plan for the 2020-2021 SY, as presented.
5. PERSONNEL
• Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Diana Caton, 3rd Grade Teacher, Pershing, effective 8/03/2020; Kaytlynn O’Dell, 5th Grade Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 8/03/2020; Elvira Smith, Spanish Teacher, 7th/8th Gd Academy, effective 8/03/2020; *pending OKSDE certification.
• Extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lynwood Wade, Game Manager, District, effective 8/03/2020; Kurtis Rowan, JR High Head Tennis Coach (G/B), 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 8/03/2020; Lisa Charboneau, Master Schedule,10 extra days, MHS, effective 7/01/2020; Mary Van Etten, Reading Specialist MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Megan Bloom, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Louise Raigoza, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Melissa Brown, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Mindy McFarland, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Stacy Miller, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Lora Reavis, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Amy Tull, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Angela Satterfield, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day.
• Resignation of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Andrea Fletcher, Pre-K Teacher, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Brandi Odell, Pre-K Teacher, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Jessica King, Science, MHS, effective 6/30/2020.
• Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Ashley Young, Enrollment Summer Help, ESC, $15/hourly; Dixie Shope,Indian Ed Tutor / Family Liaison, Pershing / ECC, effective 8/03/2020; Pete Richardson, Para, 7th/8th Gd Academy, effective 8/03/2020; Shelly Downs, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Jessie Gloria, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 8/03/2020.
• Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lesa Poucher, Enrollment Clerk, ESC, effective 7/16/2020; Kenadee Hughes, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Rachel Cragg, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Katie Stout, Athletic Trainer, District, effective 6/30/2020; Jennifer Rooks, Para, Irving, effective 6/30/2020; Theresa Parent, CNS, MHS, effective 6/30/2020.
• Extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Shay Hogg, Asst. Soccer (B), 7th & 8Th G Academy, effective 8/03/2020; Derra Walker, Asst. 9th Volleyball, MHS, effective 8/03/2020.
• Employment of administration staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Bryan Bunch, Life Coach*, MHS, effective 7/20/2020.
*pending OKSDE certification
