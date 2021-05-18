At its regular meeting Tuesday the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• CHANGES TO MPS DISTRICT CALENDARS FOR 2021-2022 AND 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEARS.
• PERSONNEL
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Melody Cranford, 5th Grade Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/19/2021; Julianna Grober, K-3 Interventionist, Cherokee, effective 08/19/2021; Linda Falleur, 5th Grade Teacher,Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Kim Witherspoon, Special Education, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Carla Talley, Special Education, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Angela Johnson, K-3 Interventionist, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Deanna Acree, Music, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Cayce Kirk, Speech Pathologist, ECC/6th/7th,effective 08/19/2021; Kaytlynn Odell,Teacher, ECC, effective 08/19/2021; Audra Craig, Speech Pathologist, District,effective 08/19/2021; Jeanette Vasquez*, K-3 Interventionist, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Ashlie Fauchier, K-3 Interventionist, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Lavina Padgett, Library Media Specialist, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Matthew Church*, Creative Exp. Art, RIA, effective 08/19/2021; Virginia Porto, Blended Spanish, RIA, effective 08/19/2021; Jessica Van Voast, Music Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/19/2021; Narcisa Hays-Martinez, 4th Grade Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/19/2021; Mary Thompson, Teacher, Technology, effective 08/19/2021; Steve Adair, PE Teacher,Tony Goetz,effective 08/19/2021; Wanda Teague, Speech Pathologist,Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Kennie Hull, K-3 Interventionist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Dana Lane, Choral Teacher, 6/7th Gd Academy,effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Slader, Life Coach, 6/7th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Mary-Michael Bradley, ELA, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Martin Bynum*, Science, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Matthew Catlett, ELA, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Caleb Dan, Speech Pathologist, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Oscar Flores*, US Government, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Brad Huddleston, Life Coach, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Allison Kirkley, Math Algebra, 8/9th Gd Academy,effective 08/19/2021; Emily Lewis, Math, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Steven O'Dell, Sp.Ed Math, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Sargent,ELA, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Mandy Keys, Reading, 8/9th Gd Academy,effective 08/19/2021; Keaton Scott*, Biology, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Elvira Smith, Spanish, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Belinda Gaultney, Counselor, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Jason Campbell, Severe/Profound, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Nathalie Carman, Life Coach, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Emily Conrad, English, MHS, effective 08/19/202; Seth Chapuis, Science, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Candice Elrod*, Counselor, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Jeremy Ford*, PE, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; David Kinnamon, Special Education, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Bruce Thompson, Head Band Director, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chelsea Arnold, Assist. Choral Director, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Williams, History, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Scott Kanny*, Sgt-JROTC Instructor, MHS, effective 11/01/2021; Shawna Wight, Family Consumer Science,MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Craig Perry, PE/Fitness/Wellness, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Robert Stevenson, Computers, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Timothy Van Etten, Psychology, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Jeffrey Dupree, History, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Clarissa McJunkins, Humanities, MHS, effective 08/19/2021.
*pending OKSDE Certification
B. Employment of certified staff for summer school June 1 - August 5, 2021 — Scott Schroder, Summer Mover Director, effective 06/01/2021;Jason Cochran, Summer Mover Lead, effective 06/01/2021; Ashlie Fauchier, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Angela Hillmon, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Damon Beckers, Health & Wellbeing Teacher , effective 06/01/2021; Brad Higeons, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Steve Craver*, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Chris Risenhoover, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Ryan Dvorak, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Ed King, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Lynwood Wade Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Robert Warren, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Jeremy Ford*, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Chetan Munsell Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Steve Adaiar, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Oscar Flores, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Robert Stevenson, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Clayton Blevins, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; ; Aaron Hobbs, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Oren Faulk, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Clarissa McJunkins, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Bryan Bunch, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Marc Dicus (June), Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Earl Cobb, Summer Technology Help, Technology, effective 06/01/2021.
*pending OKSDE Certification
C. Employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Natasha Franklin, 21st Century Pro. CREATE Teacher, 7/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Mindy McFarland, Instructional Specialist, Creek, effective 06/30/2021; Barbara Marley, Sp.Ed Teacher, Pershing, effective 06/30/2021; Miranda Currier, Math Teacher, 7/8th Gd Academy, effective 06/30/2021; Reeva Mutch, Counselor, Whittier, effective 06/30/2021.
E. Employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Tasha Anderson, Assist. Enrollment Clerk, ESC, effective 06/01/2021; Denisa Howe, Enrollment Clerk,ESC, effective 06/01/2021.
F. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year — Julia Tackett, CNS Manager, ECC, effective 08/19/2021; Mary Stewart, CNS-4hr, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Delilah Mason, CNS-4hr, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Angela Martin, Building Secretary, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Kyah Fields, Classroom Aide, RIA, effective 08/19/2021; Margaret Walker, Para, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Makayla Anderson, Building Secretary, 8/9th Grade Academy, effective 07/01/2021; Adrianna Litterell, CNS-4hr, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Terra Tomblinson, CNS-4hr, MHS, effective 08/19/2021.
G. Employment of support staff for summer June 1 - August 5, 2021: Anthony McNac, Summer Mover Lead, effective 06/01/2021; Brandon Cochran, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Troy Gunkel, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/202: Jaden McWilliams,Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; James Brinkley, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Ty Replogle,Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Neko Lowe, Summer Mover,effective 06/01/2021; Prentiss McNac, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Trey Harris, Summer Mover,effective 06/01/2021; Dayli Satterfield, Summer Help, effective 05/17/2021; Holly Carson,Summer Painter Lead, effective 06/01/2021; Hunter Dotson, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Grace Whitaker, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Dorothy Roberson, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Chelsy Jones, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Cheryl Barnett, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Patricia Jones, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Malachi Walker, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Prentiss Joseph,Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Derra Walker, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Nigel Carter, Health & Wellbeing District, effective 06/01/2021; Allante Hall, Health & Wellbeing, District, effective 06/01/2021; Diego Zavala, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Norwood Smith, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Kyah Fields, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Leo Krajewski, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Jessie Gloria, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021.
H. Employment of extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Allante Hall, Lay, Summer Basketball Program, RYSA, effective 05/01/2021.
I. Non-acceptance of position for extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Tiffany McCoin, Camp Bennett Custodian, effective 05/06/2021; Tabatha McReynolds, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 05/07/2021.
J. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Wyatt Walton, Permanent Substitute, Creek, effective 04/30/2021; Vernita Wallace, Office Assistant, ECC, effective 05/26/2021; Tasha Anderson, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 05/26/2021; Melissa Wooliver, CNS, MHS,effective 04/22/2021; Angela Martin, Permanent Substitute, Pershing,effective 05/26/2021; Margaret Walker, Building Secretary, Whittier, effective 06/02/2021.
K. Termination of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Benjamin Sourie, Behavioral Specialist, Cherokee, effective 04/15/2021; Kathy Baker, Custodian, ECC, effective 04/21/2021.
14. ADMINISTRATIVE SALARY SCHEDULE — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the Administrative Salary Schedule for the 21-22 SY as presented.
15. MPS ORGANIZATION CHART — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the MPS Organization Chart for the 21-22 SY as presented.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes April 20 Regular Meeting; May 4,Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20212656 to 20213101 $7,808,176.77; EP - # 2100251 to 2100296 $144,368.80. DD's - # 22106390 to 22107137 $ 1,848,156.58"
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21002965 to 21003262 $2,178,299.38.
D. Operating & Investment Funds — April 1- 30: Operating Account $ 0; Investment Account $ 5,648,689.93.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments.
F. PO's Over $15,000
2021 PO's Project
21003188 S&S World Wide " 791/511" $25,095.90 Instruct Supplies
21003189 Lakeshore Learning 511 $33,106.60 Summer School
21003190 CDW Government 281 $38,373.91 Tech Equip
21003191 Acme Reese A/C 273 $16,732.27 A/C Install
21003192 Catapult Learning 785 $36,480 Instruct Supplies
21003193 ONG 793 $103,945.61 Natural Gas
21003194 OG&E 793 $238,400.41 Electricity
21003195 City of Muskogee 793 $20,493.28 Water Service
21003196 Blue Mark Energy 793 $30,114.81 Natural Gas
21003197 Republic Services 793 $30,114.81 Garbage Service
21003201 Acme Reese A/C 793 $80,626 Installation
21003202 Superior Graphics 793 $104,706.50 HS Sign
21003203 Carrier 793 $205,000 A/C units
00040295 Midwest Bus 793 $105,545 Sp Ed Bus
00040312 Hiland Dairy 763 $25,000 Dairy
00040317 Manhattan Construction "274/ 277" $2,815,000 Construction
00040340 Sphero Inc 511 $59,723.01 Instruct supplies
00040413 Dobson Fiber 172 $15,000 Tech supplies
00040431 Manhattan Construction 266 $20,000 Preconstruct svc
Wenger Corporation $31,716.15 Band Equipment
School Outfitters $7,162.31 Music Room Furn.
Saied Music $1,563 Music Stands
Kruger International $351,723 Furniture - T. Goetz
Kruger International $280,349 Furniture for AR
Scott Rice $155,157.23 Intercom & Clock
Endex $54,870 Intercom & Clock
Endex $49,808 Intercom & Clock
G. Contracts — Access to Health. $60/hour; ERATE.
H. Transfers — To District Board From Ed Foundation, $3,948.77 To District Support From Communicons, $3,000.
I. Activity Fund Bank Account — Firststar Bank Signers: Rhonda Harder, Mika Barton, Signtrs for new ACT.fund bnk acct.
