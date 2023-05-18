At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
PERSONNEL
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Nellie Rose, Sp.Ed. Teacher, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Jason Campbell, Sp.Ed. Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Caleb Dan, Speech Lang. Pathologist, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Joseph Barger, Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Ashlie Brice, Math, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; *Jordan Chambers, History, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; *Amy Dean, English, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Tyra Givings, Spanish, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Erik Harms, Science, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Dawson Leffingwell Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Annette Lopez Husting, English, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Tyler Murray, Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Shane Sanderson, Digital Media Production, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Elvira Smith, Spanish, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Jason Stinson, Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Bradey Tingel, Special Education, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; John Williams, History, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; *Pending OSDE Certification
B. Employment of certified staff for summer school June 1 - June 30: Russell Baird, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad, $25/hr; Rachel Bertholf, ELA Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Raytosha Craft, ELA/SS Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Emily Lewis, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Amanda Mcmillian, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Aubrey Rockman, ELA Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Natasha Franklin, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Keli Miles, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Alicia Woodrum, 6-8 Gd Counselor, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Linda Falleur, 2nd Gd Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Andrea Fincher, K-2 Counselor, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Carmen Heath, 2nd Gd Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Christina Kelton, 3-5 Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Jessica Laymon, 3rd Gd Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr.
C. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Amanda Barnes, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Gina Batie, Librarian, $1,500; Melissa Brown, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Sophia Carter, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Sandra Cason, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Mackenzie Casarez, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Jackaline Chapman, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Donna Cochran, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Sharica Cole, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Julie Crank, Librarian, $1,500:; Amanda Cumbey, Librarian, $1,500:; Kimberly Davison, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:; Rosa Denton, Librarian, $1,500:; Jana Dunlap, Librarian, $1,500:; Keri Green, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:; Donda Hogan, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jennifer Hunter, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:
Melissa Jones, Librarian, $1,500: Regina Kelley, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Hailee LaBron, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:
Tina Lamirand, Librarian, $1,500: Lisa Lamont, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Kimberli Landers, Librarian, $1,500: Tarra Lloyd, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jennifer Murray, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Kimberly Pemberton, Librarian, $1,500: Louise Raigoza, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: April Roberts, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Angela Satterfield, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jennifer Schuler, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jessica Scott, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Shawna Shorb, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Lavina Stepp, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Gina Beach, Classroom Overage,Tony Goetz, $1,000; Norwood Smith, Summer School Bus Driver, $25/hr.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jaylynn Duncan, Teacher, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 06/30/2023; Tailor Clemmons, Counselor, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 06/30/2023; Matthew Catlett,Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 06/30/2023; Julie Aich, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2023; Tamara Kinsey, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2023;Victoria Wilson,Teacher, Cherokee, effective 04/07/2023 Tracy Lord, Teacher, Creek, effective 06/30/2023; Staci Evans, Teacher, Irving, effective 06/30/2023; Chetan Munsell, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2023; Melissa Weeks, Teacher, Sadler, effective 06/30/2023; Kaytlynn Odell, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2023.
E. Retirement of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Sonja Kadlec, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2023; Jana Oneal, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2023; Corrine Beaver, Teacher, Pershing, effective 06/30/2023.
F. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jessie Gloria, Bus Driver/Shop Hand, Transportation, effective 06/01/2023
G. Employment of support staff for summer school June 1 - June 30: Jessica Cox, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Sharla Gilbreth, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Michelle Gebhart, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Stephanie Lane, Summer Feeding Manager, 8/9 Gd Acad., $20/hr; Amber Mayfield, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Rebecca Mitchell, Summer Feeding Manager,Tony Goetz, $20/hr.
H. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Holly Carson, Lead Summer Painter, $20/hr; Brandon Cochran, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Jason Cochran, Lead Summer Mover, $20/hr; Hunter Dotson, Summer Painter, $15/hr; Luster Harris, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Patricia Jones, Summer Painter, $15/hr; Anthony McNac, Lead Summer Mover, $20/hr; Prentis McNac, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Luke Leatherman, Summer Painter, $15/hr; Neko Lowe, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Dorothy Roberson, Summer Painter,$15/hr; Dhakir Singletary, Summer Tech Intern, Technology, $15/hr; Zachary Coffman, Summer Tech Intern,Technology, $15/hr; *Staci Carter, Sub Bus Driver, Transportation, $70/day; *Lay Coach
I. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Brittany Garrett, Behavioral Specialist, Irving, effective 06/30/2023.
J. Retirement of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Brenda Derrick, Paraprofessional, 8/9th Gd. Acad., effective 06/30/2023.
K. Abandonment of position for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Demontre Barnes, Custodian, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 04/04/2023.
L. Retirement of administration staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Robert Pittman,Dean of Students, MHS, effective 06/30/2023.
M. Resignation of administrative staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Andrea Sagely, Principal, Creek, effective 06/30/2023.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S): April 18, 2023
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS —Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20232883-20233273 $6,275,860.15
EP- #230254-230281 $51,712.58
AF- Checks #2300429-2300505 $71,007.87
DD’s- #23207606-23208397 $1,958,581.88
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED
23003143-23003528D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $14,432,881.92
2. Activity Account - Firstar $606,533.33
3. Investment Account 0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. ACTIVITY FUNDS
Pershing Elementary Per Exhibit
G. BIDS/RFP’s
Bid 2304 Irving Floor Covering awarded to Redbud Commercial Flooring for $430,435.00
Bid 2305 6/7th GC Bleachers awarded to Performance Surfaces for $81,606.00 and Flooring awarded to Tri-State Flooring for $162,900.00
H. PO’s OVER $15,000.00
00050621 Blessed Building Fund $30,000.00 Mowing Grounds
00050657 Jani-King Building Fund $30,000.00 Janitorial services Rougher Village
00050660 Jani-King Building Fund $174,360.00 Janitorial services 8/9th GC, Tony Goetz, ESC
00050668 SourceOne Mgt Building Fund $66,000.00 Janitorial services 6/7th GC, ECC, Irving
00050671 Security Alarms Building Fund $20,000.00 Monitoring
00050745 Educational Products Gen. Fund, Fed grant, Indian Ed $37,964.25 School supplies
00050855 Midwest Sporting Goods Gen. Fund, Fed Grant, $22,737.50 Backpacks
00050942 Performance Stage Gen. Fund $15,651.00 Stage rental
00051062 Digi Security Bond Fund $29,268.71 Security equipment
00051095 DHS Gen. Fund $61,121.76 School based social workers
00051171 Thompson School Book Gen. Fund $254,745.00 Textbooks
00051171 Thompson School Book Gen. Fund $42,510.00 Textbooks
00051329 TJD Construction Building Fund $49,826.00 Road and intersection project MHS
00051337 Incident IQ Gen. Fund $17,616.13 Software for Tech dept
00051338 ServePro Bond Fund $27,444.12 BFSA floor cleaning
00051342 PowerSchool Gen. Fund, Title I $33,311.10 Schoology software
00051346 Access 2 Healthcare Gen. Fund $50,000.00 OT Services
00051348 Access 2 Healthcare Gen. Fund $20,000.00 PT Services
00051324 Archway Gen. Fund, Title I $39,402.83 Textbooks
00051349 EduSkills Gen. Fund, Title I $38,500.00 ELL software
00051351 NearPod Gen. Fund, Title I $46,718.00 Software
00051357 Imagine Learning Gen. Fund, Title I $30,568.00 Curriculum software
00051357 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Gen.Fund, Title I $39,402.83 Textbooks reading adoption
00051363 Acme Reese Bldg Fund, CARES FED GRANT $23,568.00 Thermostat replacement and installation
00051353 PowerSchool Gen. Fund $66,469.84 Student Information System
00051364 PowerSchool Gen. Fund $15,561.26 Talent ED software
00051365 Frontline Gen. Fund $25,979.53 Applicant tracking software
00051366 Vector Gen. Fund $3,752.00 Employee safety training
0051372 Carrier Bldg Fund, CARES $20,000.00 Sadler A/C unit repairs
0051400 Cambiar Education $15,000.00 Prof. Development
I. Contracts
Blue Mark Energy Gen.Fund Natural gas supplier
Front Line Gen. Fund $25,979.53 Recruit and Absence software
PowerSchool Gen. Fund $15,461.26 Records software
Vector Solutions Gen. Fund $3,752.00 Mandated safety training software
Cambiar Catalyst Gen. Fund $15,000.00 Leadership PD
Imagine Learning Gen. Fund, Title I $30,568.00 Curriculum for RIA
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Gen.Fund, Title I $39,402.83 Textbooks
Nearpod Gen. Fund, Title I $46,718.00 Curriculum
EduSkills Gen.Fund, Title I $38,500.00 EL data management
Intelligence Educational Testing Gen.Fund, CARES $20,000.00 Psychological testing
Access 2 Healthcare Gen. Fund $70,000.00 PT/OT Services
PowerSchool Schoology General Fund, Title I $33,311.10 Learning Mgt software
FP Mailing Solutions General Fund $1,739.40 Postage machine lease
OKTLE General Fund $12,822.50 Evaluation software
J. BOARD POLICY REVISION – 1st READING
Policy 102140 Public Participation in Board Meetings
