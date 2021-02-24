Muskogee Board of Education — Glance

At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• CONSIDER CHANGES TO DISTRICT MPS CALENDAR FOR 20-21 SCHOOL YEAR AS PRESENTED, adding two snow make-up days on May 27 and 28.
• PERSONNEL
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Sheila Buthod, Title I Interventionist, Irving, $25/hour.
B. Employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Raytosha Craft, Title I Tutor, MHS, effective 01/21/2021.
C. Resignation for employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Dakota Thompson, Counselor, MHS, effective 01/26/2021.
D. Resignation for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: John Graham, Head Track Coach (B), MHS, effective 01/26/2021; Dakota Thompson, Testing Coordinator, MHS, effective 01/26/2021; Dakota Thompson, Counselor, MHS, effective 01/26/2021.
E. VSP of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Josh McMillian, Computer Teacher, MHS, effective 05/26/2021; William Swindler, Music Teacher, Whittier, effective 05/26/2021.
F. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Kelsey Croman-Wood, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 01/11/2021; Krista Brandenburg, Para, 6th Grade Academy, effective 01/28/2021.
G. Extra-duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Kerry Huffer, All-School Musical Accompanist, MHS, effective 02/16/2021.
H. Termination of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Cindy Tackett, Finance Secretary, ESC, effective 01/14/2021.
I. Resignation of salary support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jaycee Graham, Permanent Substitute, District, effective 02/08/2021.
J. VSP of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Ruth Roberts, CNS, Cherokee, effective 05/26/2021; Rhonda Warlick, SIS Specialist, ESC, effective 05/26/2021; Marcia Hicks, Building Secretary, Irving, effective 05/26/2021; Rhonda Jones, CNS, Pershing, effective 05/26/2021; Bevery Dorn, Building Secretary, Sadler, effective 05/26/2021; Teresa Little, Indian Ed Liaison, Sadler, effective 05/26/2021; Heather Phipps, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 05/26/2021; Debbie Edwards, Bus Monitor, Transportation, effective 05/26/2021; Denise Carter, CNS, 7/8th Grade Academy, effective 05/26/2021; Brenda Hargus, CNS, 7/8th Grade Academy, effective 05/26/2021.
K. Employment of administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Travis Hill, Director of Football Operations, effective 01/19/2021.
A. Minutes of January 19, 2021 Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments —Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20211772 to 20212095 $5,380,531.70; EP - # 2100162 to 2100195 $204,025.69; DD's - # 22104117 to 22104877 $1,865,777.38.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 210019540 to 21002252 $1,023,081.30
D. Operating & Investment Funds — Jan. 1-31: Operating Account $3,584,808.20; Investment Account $ 7,485.05
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. POs Over $15,000
21002028, Edmentum Holding Inc. 511/780, $225,000, Software
21002029, Edmentum Holding Inc. 788, $17,600, Software
21002036, Alpha Plus Systems Inc. 511, $68,210, Books
21002088, Pinnacle Business Systems, 281, $105,742.08, Erate Supplies
21002118, PC Landing Zone, 511, $111,920.64, Tech Equipment
21002119, Trinity 3 LLC, 421, $63,000, Tech Supplies
21002184, OESC, 028, $15,233.54, Unemployment Taxes
21002239, PC Landing Zone, 511, $45,419.40, Tech Supplies
21002246, Language Line Solutions, 511, $20,000, ELL Services
G. Contracts — ERATE Pinnacle, $331,059.
H. Transfers — None
I. Sanctioning — Rougher Golf Booster Club, Muskogee Boys Tennis Booster Club.
J. Surplus — Video Board – Indian Bowl; Band Instruments/uniforms; 2014 Ford Explorer, Wrecked, Vin 1FM5K8AR2EGB25524.
K. Policies — Impact Aid Policy, For Approval.
