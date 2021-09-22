At its regular meeting Tuesday the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Adopting ACT as the district testing instrument for the 2021-2022 SY.
• 2021-2022 Elementary and Secondary Handbooks as presented.
• GMP contract and low bids for the Grant Foreman Elementary Renovation Project.
• Change orders for 8-9 AR and Tony Goetz as presented.
• Mask mandate for all employees, students and visitors while they are on School District property or at School District activities with the only exceptions being for people with documented medical conditions that do not allow them to wear a mask, for sincerely held religious beliefs or strong personally held beliefs.
• Selling two surplused 1997 Van Hool Charter buses.
Personnel:
•.Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Association for the FY 2021-2022.
• Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Support Personnel Association for the FY 2021-2022.
• Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Terrie Turner, Nurse, District, effective 09/22/2021; Marian O’Rourke, Pre-Kinder. Teacher, ECC, effective 09/07/2021; Denise Emert, Kindergarten Teacher, Pershing, effective 09/22/2021; Susan Hanna, Elementary Teacher, Pershing, effective 09/07/2021; Maria Smith, Counselor, RAA, effective 10/01/2021; Rick Hoos, Second Grade Teacher, Sadler, effective 09/07/2021; Michael Adair, Social Studies Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad, effective 09/20/2021.
• Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Matthew Catlett, Aft. Sch. Tutor, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hour; Mary-Michael Davis, Aft. Sch. Tutor, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hour; David Kinion, Aft. Sch. Tutor, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hour; Allison Kirkley, Aft. Sch. Tutor, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hour; RayTosha Craft, Gate Worker, District, $20/hour; RayTosha Craft, STUCO, MHS, effective 09/22/2021; Terri Brosset, STUCO, MHS, effective 09/22/2021; Breanna Juengst*, Vocational, MHS, effective 09/22/2021; Lindsey Carey, Instructional Leader, Tony Goetz, effective 09/22/2021; Maria Smith, Counselor, RAA, effective 10/01/2021; Maria Smith, Testing Coord., RAA, effective 10/01/2021; *Pending Oklahoma Certification.
• Extra duty pay of $25 per hour of certified staff for September 30, 2021: John Benson, Prof. Dev., District, effective 09/22/2021; Geri Bryant, Prof. Dev., District, effective 09/22/2021; Jason Campbell, Prof. Dev, District, effective 09/22/2021; Ethel Gault, Prof. Dev, District effective 09/22/2021; Jana O’Neal, Prof. Dev., District, effective 09/22/2021; Klaire Starkey, Prof. Dev., District, effective 09/22/2021; Lisa Tate, Prof. Dev., District, effective 09/22/2021.
• Extra duty pay of $100 per day of certified staff for August 18, 2021: Rachel Bertholf, Prof. Dev., RIA , effective 08/18/2021; Kelli Chambers, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Matthew Church, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Randall Gorman, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Brooke Moore, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Kodi Morrison, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Ann Parkhurst, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18.2021; Laurent Ritchie, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Aubrey Rockman, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Heather Rogers, Prof. Dev., RIA, effective 08/18/2021; Norwood Smith, Prof. Dev, RIA, effective 08/18/2021.
• Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Landon Holman, Counselor, Irving, effective 09/10/2021.
• Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Vicky Ray, Finance Clerk, ESC, effective Leah Gunckel, Math Tutor, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/22/2021; Jared Robinson, Teacher, Associate, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/07/2021; Amanda Allison, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 09/22/2021; Rikyah Glover, CNS, Pershing, effective 09/22/2021; John David Talley, Teacher Associate, Creek, effective 09/22/2021; Abbygail Cunningham, Teacher, Associate, Creek, effective 09/13/2021; Kimberly Stout, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 09/22/2021; Georgia Wiedel, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 09/07/2021; Jana Taylor, Teacher Associate, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Calen Cobb, Computer Tech., Technology, effective 09/22/2021; Natasha Cephus, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 09/22/2021; Daniel Cox, Carpenter, Maintenance, effective 09/13/2021; April Wheeler, Teacher Associate, Pershing, effective 09/01/2021; Hayley Sellars, CNS, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/22/2021; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 09/22/2021; Sandra Brewer, Tutor, St. Joseph, $25/hour; Melissa Jackson, Tutor, St. Joseph, $25/hour.
• Employment of Salaried Support Staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Marsha Taylor, Administrative Assistant, ESC, effective 9/22/2021.
• Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Karen Hattaway, Attendance Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/15/2021; Georgia Wiedel, CNS, MHS, effective 09/03/2021.
• Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Haley Heffleman*, Asst. Soccer (G), 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/22/2021; Paige Irwin*, Asst. Volleyball, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/22/2021; Canzaty Thompson, Gate Worker, District, $20/hour; Kristian Rowan*, Softball Fast, MHS, effective 08/24/2021, *Lay Coach
• Termination of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Meadow Million, Softball Slow/Fast, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/25/2021
• Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Angela Collins, Custodian, Creek, effective 08/23/2021; Angela Squirrel, Family Liaison, Creek/Sadler, effective 09/01/2021; Naomi Washington, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 08/23/2021.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – L. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meetings, Aug. 10, Regular meeting, Aug. 23, Special meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20220097-20220425, $7,613,002.77 EP - # 220007-220034 $81,359.46; DD’s - # 22200217-222001153 $2,263,593.93”
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered.
D. Operating & Investment Funds, August 1-31, 2021 —Operating Account $ 5,995,985.67; Investment Account $ 0.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2022 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments
F. PO’s Over $15,000
FY 2022 PO’s Project
00041648 Verizon Wireless 173 $120,600 Hot Spots
00041659 KKT Architects 278 $19,531.53 Fees
00042639 Jack Stout, Inc 269 $104,706.50 HS Sign
00042657 Office Connections 289 $15,275.82 TG office furniture
00042658 Office Connections 289 $27,305.18 AR office furniture
0042712 Midwest Bus Sales 795 $116,768.40 Bus lease purchase
00041735 Security State Bank 292/293 $265,044.86 LP principal, interest
00041322 Security State Bank 292/293 $471,629.84 LP principal, interest
00042651 Manhattan Construction 268 $29,780,017 Stadium/Fieldhouse
G. Contracts :
Cenergistic Building Fund $125,000 Energy consulting
The Springs Skilled Nursing No cost PreK classroom
Natl Ctr for Disability Education No Cost Sped Training
OKTLE 173 $12,527.25 Teacher Evaluation system
Power School 050 $11,142.77 HR software
Counseling Works No Cost Counseling services
Viewpoint Counseling No Cost Counseling services
Kids’ Space No cost Child abuse ed.
Connors State Col 261 Concurrent classes
Murrow Children’s Home No cost Tutoring services
Power School 050 $13,891.50 HR Software
Classwize 795 $11,156.20 Student software
H. Transfers Activity — 805 Site 505 to 805 Site 620 $65
815 Site 505 to 815 Site 620 $302.88
817 Site 505 to 817 Site 620 $257.55
819 Site 505 to 819 Site 620 $1,289.05
846 Site 505 to 846 Site 620 $2,302.20
854 Site 505 to 854 Site 620 $201.70
865 Site 505 to 865 Site 620 $2,484.88
914 Site 505 to 914 Site 620 $116.88
919 Site 505 to 919 Site 620 $219.75
985 Site 985 to 985 Site 620 $243
986 Site 505 to 986 Site 620 $1,042.11
893 Site 705 to 854 Site 705 $2,403.31
874 Site 705 to 876 Site 705 $213
873 Site 705 to 854 Site 705 $170.25
973 Site 705 to 973 Site 620 $872.26
915 Site 705 to 985 Site 705 $2,459.80
915 Site 705 to 854 Site 098 $500
854 Site 180 to 854 Site 175 $916.40
854 Site 520 to 881 Site 050 $17.67
881 Site 520 to 854 Site 505 $4,511.49:
819 Site 505 $567.50
854 Site 098 $200
966 Site 170 to 914 Site 170 $6,599.48
I. Sanctioning:
MHS Rougher Football Booster Club
QNC of Muskogee
MHS Dugout Club
Muskogee 4-H & FFA Booster Club
MHS Dance Booster Club
Muskogee Kicker Club
Muskogee Volleyball Booster Club
8th/9th Grade Academy PTSA
Pershing PTO
Muskogee Roughers Golf Booster Club
Creek PTO
J. New Activity Fund Account — Student Life
K. Estimate of Needs
General Fund: $60,069,635.89
Building Fund: $2,459,879.98
Child Nutrition Fund: $2,463,363.83
Sinking Fund: $8,395,644.73
L. Board Policy Revisions
• Administration of Medicine to Students
• ASVAB Testing and Student Access to Military Recruiters
• Athletic Events Broadcasting and Streaming Rights
• School Board Meetings
• Communicable Diseases
• United States Copyright Law
• Criminal History Affidavits for Contractors
• Transfers Pursuant to the Deployed Parents School Act of 2013
• Direct Deposit of Payroll
• Emergency Medical Services at District Athletic Practices, Events or Activities
• Federal Programs
• Foster Care Plan
• Lactation Policy
• Length of the School Year
• Naming of Facilities
• Board of Education Notification of Meetings
• Interference with the Peaceful Conduct of School District Activities and Protection From Workplace Harassment and Violence
• Procurement
• Quorum Board Meeting Procedure
• Reading Sufficiency Act Testing and Procedures
• Social Media and Social Networking
• Student Behavior
• Student Residency
• Student Transfers
• Suicide Awareness, Training and Prevention
• Support Employee Rules for Conduct
• Support Personnel Leave
• Sale of School District Surplus Property
• Suspension, Dismissal and Nonreemployment of Teachers
• Transgender and Nonbinary Student Records
