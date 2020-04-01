WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: Noon Thursday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
• Consider the following changes to the District Calendar for the 2019-2020 School Year: Change the date of the last day of school for students to May 8. Certified staff will continue working through, May 20. No instruction on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday).
• Consider proposal that Physical Education requirements be waived for the 2019-2020 Academic School Year.
• Consider acknowledgement and receipt of Accreditation Items that received Waivers, Deregulations, or Exceptions at the Oklahoma State Board of Education Meeting on March 25th, 2020.
• Consider the COVID 19 Assurances and Waivers Form Required by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
• Consider preparing a new Board Policy for Emergency Employee Leave.
