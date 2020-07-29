Muskogee Public Schools students will have 27 “virtual days” this school year, which begins Aug. 31 — 13 days after originally scheduled.
The Muskogee Board of Education approved the revised school calendar at a special meeting Tuesday.
Board members had expressed concern about the continued rise in COVID-19 cases when they reviewed the school calendar at a regular meeting last week, said Jarod Mendenhall, Muskogee school superintendent.
Muskogee isn’t the only area district to delay the start of school.
In a note to parents on its Facebook page, Tahlequah Public Schools said it will move the start of the school year from Aug. 13 to Aug. 27, subject to board approval.
This year, Muskogee students will have the option of attending school in school buildings or online through the district’s E-learning program.
Aug. 10-14 will be teacher work days and “meet the teacher” days for MPS.
“Each principal will send messaging to staff and students to develop their own schedule,” Mendenhall said.
For example, Creek fifth-grade might schedule a meet the teacher on a Wednesday afternoon while other grades might choose other times, Mendenhall explained.
“Brick and mortar, riding buses, child nutrition every day, all of that will start will start Aug. 31,” Mendenhall said, adding that E-learning also begins Aug. 31.
“This will give us a full week of school for teachers to develop relationship with students,” Mendenhall said in a virtual town meeting carried over Facebook and YouTube.
The 2020-21 school calendar features 27 virtual days, including five days designated as professional development. The virtual days begin the week of Labor Day.
“Every third or fourth week, we’ll take a week off” from the traditional buildings, Mendenhall said. “We’re putting it around holidays or natural breaks.”
Virtual days are set for Sept. 8-11, Oct. 12-14, Nov. 2-3, Nov. 23-24, Jan. 19-22, Feb. 16-19, May 3-7 and May 25-27.
Board members also approved modifications to the MPS Back to School Plan. The plan lays out how the district will handle issues surrounding COVID-19.
Mendenhall said the district will require masks for students in third through 12th grade, but not for younger students.
“We felt it would be hard for early childhood students to keep their masks on during the day,” he said, adding that masks will be encouraged for the younger students.
Masks will be required on buses. Bus windows will be rolled down to allow fresh air to circulate.
The district also will require physician documentation to exempt people from wearing masks.
Mendenhall reported that 1,100 people, about 18 percent of the student population, filled out paperwork to attend virtual classes through E-learning.
E-learning students will have to log on every day for attendance and will be graded, Mendenhall said.
Monday is the deadline to enroll in E-learning. Students will have two weeks at beginning of each semester to change their mind on traditional or virtual learning.
Mendenhall said Chromebooks will be given to each student in E-Learning or traditional learning. E-Learning students also can participate in extracurricular activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.