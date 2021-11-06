Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
1. CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President.
2. ROLL CALL
3. Student Suspension Due Process Appeal Hearing for Student “A.”
a. The Board President will ask the parents/student whether they wish the hearing to be in open session or in executive session. If the parents/student wish the hearing to be in executive session, then the Board will consider and vote to go into executive session pursuant to OKLA. STAT. tit. 25, § 307 (B) (5) to hear evidence and to discuss the suspension of the student in question. Also, the Board can consider and vote to go into executive session pursuant to OKLA. STAT. tit. 25, § 307 (B) (7) at any time during this hearing where disclosure of information would violate confidentiality requirements of state or federal law.
b. Opening statement by administration or its designee.
c. Opening statement by parents/student or their designees.
d. Presentation of all the administration’s evidence subject to cross-examination and questions from the Board of Education.
e. Presentation of parents’/student’s evidence subject to cross-examination and questions from the Board of Education.
f. Presentation of rebuttal evidence and surrebuttal evidence, if any, with cross-examination and questions from the Board of Education.
g. Closing statement by parents/student or their designees.
h. Closing statement by administration or its designee.
i. Deliberation by Board of Education. [If the hearing is NOT held in executive session, then the Board may vote at this time to go into executive session, pursuant to OKLA. STAT. tit. 25, § 307 (B) (5) & (7) to discuss and deliberate on the suspension of Student “A” since disclosure of information would violate confidentiality requirements of state or federal law.]
j. Vote to acknowledge return to open session.
k. Statement of executive session minutes.
l. Motion and vote to adopt findings of fact on the suspension of Student “A.”
m. Motion and vote to affirm suspension or modify suspension (decrease severity of suspension) or overturn suspension of Student “A.”
