Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
• Discuss annual review or consider adoption of written policies and procedures for post-issuance obligations.
• Discuss continuing disclosure obligations.
• Receive bids for the $12,290,000 general obligation combined purpose bonds of this school district and award bonds to the lowest bidder.
• Consider resolution for the issuance of General Obligation Combined Purpose Bonds in the sum of $12,290,000, authorized at elections called and held for such purpose, prescribing form of bonds, deeming the preliminary official statement to be "final" for the purposes of SEC rule 15 (C)2-12; agreeing to comply with continuing disclosure requirements of SEC rule, providing for the registration thereof, providing for levy of an annual tax for the payment of principal and interest on the same, and fixing other details of the issue.
