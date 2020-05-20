At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education took the following action:
• Recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the Release and Settlement Agreement with Ronald Davis as presented.
• Recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Mickey Replogle for the Certified Administrative MHS Principal position.
• Recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the Administrative Salary Index for the 2020-2021 SY as presented.
• SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Budget Report - John Little; Strategic Plan - Dr. Kim Dyce.
• REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
• STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online)
• EXECUTIVE SESSION.
• Upon return to open session the board will consider personnel resolutions A. through F. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jason Cochran, Summer Move Lead, effective 06/01/2020, Scott Schroeder, Summer Move Lead,, effective 06/01/2020, Rafe Watkins, Summer Pride Director, effective 06/08/2020, John Williams, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, John Graham, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Josh McMillan, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Ryan Dvorak, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, John Hammer, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Damon Beckers, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Jeremy Ford, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Lynwood Wade, Summer Pride Coach, District,effective 06/08/2020, Robert Warren, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Chetan Munsell, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Derra Walker, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Tim Van Etten, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, John Hutchens, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Angie Hillmon, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Robert Stevenson, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Clayton Blevins, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Brad Huddleston, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Don Yates, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Craig Perry, Summer Pride Coach, District, effective 06/08/2020, Jennifer Norwood, 21st Century Teacher, District, effective 05/28/2020, Allison Kirkley, 21st Century Teacher, District, effective 05/28/2020, Aliyah Howard, 21st Century Teacher, District, effective 05/28/2020, Matthew Catlett, 21st Century Teacher, District, effective 05/28/2020, Emily Lewis, 21st Century Teacher, District, effective 05/28/2020, Tammy Pierce, 21st Century Director, District, effective 05/28/2020, Jacque Bennett, Summer School 1st Gd Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Andrea Fletcher, Summer School 1st Gd Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Jessica Laymon, Summer School 2nd Gd Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Nowana Olan, Summer School 2nd Gd Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Denise Webb, Summer School 6th Gd Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Blane Burge, Summer School 7th Gd Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Miranda Currier, Summer School 8th Gd Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Lisa Napier, Summer School HS Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, (Jerry) Scott Eaton, Summer School HS Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, RayTosha Craft, Summer School HS Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Melanie Broyles, Summer School HS Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Lisa Dotson, Summer School HS Teacher, effective 05/25/2020, Megan Bloom, Summer School HS Principal effective 05/25/2020, Angela Satterfield, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Kathy Hardcastle, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Louise Raigoza, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Stacey Pemberton, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Keri Green, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, April Roberts, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Kelli Jones, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Mindi McFarland, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Donna Cochran, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020; Shelby Castleberry, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020, Jackaline Chapman, RSA, District, effective 05/25/2020; Lora Reavis, RSA Principal, District, effective 05/25/2020; Stephen Adair, PE Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/06/2020; John Williams, History, 78GA, effective 08-06-2020.
B. Resignation of certified staff employment for the 2019-2020 school year: Jaymie Burleson, Special Education MHS, effective 6/30/2020; Jason Sexton, Physical Education MHS, effective 6/30/2020.
C. COVID-19 hazard pay of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year.
D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Gary Martin, Bus Driver Transportation, effective 08/06/2020; Tammi Spencer, Bus Monitor Transportation, effective 03/25/2020 08/06/2020; Toni Mendoza, CNS MHS, effective 03/25/2020 08/06/2020; Shelly Downs, Attendance Secretary MHS, effective 03/25/2020 08/06/2020; Ruth Roberts, CNS Seamless Smr Opt MNG Cherokee, effective 05/11/2020; Denise Carter, CNS Seamless Smr Opt MNG MHS, effective 05/11/2020; April Ford, CNS Seamless Smr Opt MNG Pershing, effective 05/11/2020; Angela Colquitt, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. Cherokee, effective 05/11/2020; Geraldine Wiedel, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. Cherokee, effective 05/11/2020; Angela Austin, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. Pershing, effective 05/11/2020; Latoya Osborn, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. Pershing, effective 05/11/2020; Holly Carson, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. Pershing, effective 05/11/2020; Sharla Gilbreath, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Kimberly Mullen, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Rebecca Mitchell CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS effective 05/11/2020; Chasidy Brown, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Vera Walters, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Cheryl Barnett, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Howard Osborn, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Lacie McCoy, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Kathleen Henry, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Sarah Sims, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Vicki Sims, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Opal Wiedel, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Heather Phipps, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Betty Hammond, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Amber Hernandez, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Melissa Wooliver, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Connie Romero, CNS Seamless Smr Opt Assoc. MHS, effective 05/11/2020; Anthony McNac, Summer Mover District, effective 06/01/2020; Hunter Watkins, Summer Mover District, effective 06/01/2020; Nikar Ruffin, Summer Mover District, effective 06/01/2020; Bryan Fields, Summer Mover District, effective 06/01/2020; Cole Carpenter, Summer Mover District, effective 06/01/2020; Joseph Charboneau, Summer Mover District, effective 06/01/2020; Nathan Tatum, Computer Tech District, effective 05/20/2020.
E. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2019-2020 school year: Jennifer Gary Enrollment Clerk ESC effective 04/17/2020; Keaton Callins ISP Monitor MHS effective 05/20/2020; Kye Staley ISS Monitor MHS effective 05/20/2020; Bryant Wiedel Custodian 6th Gd Academy effective 05/05/2020; Randy See Bus Driver Transportation effective 05/08/2020; Rhonda Wilkes, Secretary Tony Goetz, effective 05/20/2020; Lindsey Mayes, RKQ Assistant Tony Goetz, effective 05/20/2020; Brook Miller, Office assistant Irving, effective 05/20/2020.
F. Retirement of employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Susan Morgan, CNS 6th Gd Academy, effective 05/20/2020; Earl Latimer, Custodian District, effective 05/20/2020.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – J. as listed:
A. Minutes April 21 Regular Board Meeting and April 30 Special Board Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment April encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20204075 to 20204363 $2,614,019.; EZ - # 2000024 to 2000038,
DD’s - # 22007005 to 22007841 $1,894,243.82
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 20004358 to 20004493, $765,786.27
D. Operating & Investment Funds April 1-30 —1. Operating Account $4,298,376.80; 2. Investment Account $ 0,
E. Financial Report — 1. Balance Sheet; 2. FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; 3. Activity Fund; 4. Designation of Funds; 5. Investments; 6. Budget Amendments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
20004366 Trinity 3 LLC 11 $58,856.
20004386 GSHelms & Associates 28 30,000, Architect Indian Bowl
20004414 City of Muskogee 21 $36,600, Utilities
20004417 ZLT Contracting LLC 21 $20,000, Mowing
20004419 ONG 21 $41,600, Natural Gas
20004420 Constellation Newenergy 21 $69,262.50 Natural Gas
20004427 KKT Architects Inc. 28 $76,050, Architects Whittier
20004435 AVID Center 11 $19,634, Prof Dev
20004452 Hanover Research 11 $21,500, Research Svc
20004456 Heartland Surveying & Mapping 28 $19,000, Engineering Svc
20004467 Cavins Construction Group 21 $85,184.90 ESC Final Pymt
20004473 Trinity 3 LLC 11 $38,490, Technology Supplies
20004489 Heartland Surveying & Mapping 28 $19,000, Engineering Svc
G. Contracts — Arkansas State University, No Cost, Athletic Intern
H. Transfers — None.
I. Surplus Furniture, textbooks & equipment — Broken, nonfunctioning or out of date.
J. Bids/ RFP’s — Bid #2003 Insurance Broker, Best Bid, BancFirst $25,000; #2004 Renov Ag Barns Low Bid; Whittier Renovation, Low Bid; Bus Radios/Tower Equip. Low Bid.
