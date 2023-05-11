Muskogee choirs to perform on Tuesday

Choirs from Muskogee High School and the 8th and 9th Grade Academy will perform 7 p.m. Tuesday at the MHS performing arts center, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
Concert theme is And So We Sing. The concert will feature the ninth grad choir, Baritone Chorus, Bel Canto Treble Chorus and MHS Advanced Chorus.
Bel Canto, Baritone Chorus and Advanced Chorus earned a superior rating at the Music in the Park festival, held recently in Missouri. MHS was named overall outstanding choral program at the festival.
Bel Canto and Advanced Chorales earned Superior ratings and the Sweepstakes award at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association contest April.
The 8th and 9th Grade Choirs recently competed at the Heartland Music Festival in Branson, Missouri. The treble choir and mixed choir received Superior ratings. Both choirs received Sweepstakes trophies.
