Muskogee church leaders prayed to build unity, overcome poverty and improve the well-being of youth and families Thursday during the National Day of Prayer service.
Dozens gathered in front of Muskogee Civic Center around noon while Muskogee Community Band members played hymns and spirituals. Chief of Police Johnny Teehee was guest speaker. The Hilldale Select Choir sang the national anthem. David Howell played guitar, and Jermaine Mondaine played saxophone. Sadler Arts Academy student Journey McJunkins gave the benediction.
