Sleigh bells, kettle drums and a triangle will keep Seth Gioletti moving Monday night.
The Muskogee High School band member plays these instruments, among others, when the Muskogee Community Band presents its Christmas concert.
The band, made up of volunteer musicians, will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Admission is free, but a donation of nonperishable food is encouraged. The food will go to the Muskogee Community Food Pantry.
"We'll be playing several things, from classics to pop music, 'Sleigh Ride', of course," said Community Band Director Bruce Thompson. "It will be less formal, they'll wear their ugly Christmas sweaters and that kind of deal."
Longtime Community Band Director Jerry Huffer will narrate the performance.
Muskogee Public Schools Fine Arts Director Harvey Price said the concert will feature a dozen songs, including the traditional 19th Century carol "The Holly and the Ivy" and the gospel "Go Tell it on the Mountain."
There also will be "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," a 1953 novelty tune by Oklahoma City child performer Gayla Peevey. Other tunes include "All I Want for Christmas is You" and highlights from "Nightmare Before Christmas."
Thompson said the group performing Monday is smaller than the group that performs Symphony in the Park each June at Honor Heights Park.
"This year, they said they wanted to meet sometime and have another concert, and I said let's have a Christmas concert," he said. "The band members are really busy, so we limited it to a smaller group, with just a few rehearsals."
Thompson, who also directs Muskogee High School bands, said the MHS jazz ensemble had performed several times at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. He said OMHOF officials told him the building can accommodate a concert band.
Concessions, including wine and beer, will be available.
WHAT: Muskogee Community Band Christmas concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St.
ADMISSION: Free, but a donation to the Muskogee Food Pantry is encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.