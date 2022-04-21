Muskogee County Master Gardeners are pleased to be able to offer a $1,000 scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. It is the stated objective of this organization to develop community programs related to horticultural needs and requests and to provide horticultural education and community service while generating funds to support these goals. Master Gardeners are certified by the Oklahoma State University through an extensive eight-week seminar program and the completion of 50 hours of volunteer service.
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning at the time of application and majoring in Horticulture, Landscape Design, Plant Biology, or a related field of interest. Also required is a grade point average of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale and either be a senior in high school or currently attending an accredited institution of higher learning at the time of application.
Applications and additional information are available on the Master Gardener website mastergardeners.org and available at the OSU Extension Office, 1440 S. Cherokee St., in Muskogee. Submissions are due by April 30 to the OSU Extension Office.
