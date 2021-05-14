Muskogee Education Association received a Collective Bargaining Award from the Oklahoma Education Association.

MEA was honored for language in its negotiated agreement to help the families of military servicemen and women, according to a media release.

MEA’s contract with the local board of education now allows for up to three days of Military Family Leave to be granted twice in a school year. This allows educators to attend military graduations, deployments and returns to stateside for spouses, children, parents, grandchildren, and other relatives of the employee. 

