Muskogee grad maintains perfect GPA at OU

Muskogee High School graduate Kendall Few is among 56 students eligible to graduate in December from the University of Oklahoma who maintained perfect 4.0 grade-point averages throughout their undergraduate careers at OU.
Of the total, 34 are from Oklahoma. Each of the students have completed all coursework, never making less than an “A” in class.
To commemorate their achievement, the students were honored by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a recent ceremony. Each student who earned an overall 4.0 GPA received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which may be worn during graduation ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.