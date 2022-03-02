Muskogee High School releases honor rolls

Muskogee High School announced the Fall 2021 Superintendent’s and Principal’s Honor Roll.
Students having a semester grade point average of 3.66 or above, who have no grade lower than a C are named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Those students having a semester grade point average of 3.00 to 3.65, inclusive, and who have no grade lower than a C are named to the Principal’s Honor Roll.
The honor roll recognizes academic achievement and creates enthusiasm for scholarship.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Laine Makenzee Andrews, Albino Arguijo Prado, Madeline Kay Armstrong, Rachael Denise Baker, Taylor Louise Blake, Aliah Laney Boulware, Cynsere Amari Boyd, Klair Isabel Bradley, Charles Leslie Cheatham, Jordyn Ruth-Ann Cotton, Annebelle Drew Czaruk. Alexis Ann Dansby, Serenity Sky Mirangel Davis, Alexis Danyel DeLay, Ana Belen Diaz, Katelynn Nicole Didlott, Colby Da Diep, Mabry Jamisyn Duncan, Lyndsey Paige Eckerson, Emma Marie Ellis, Hayes Henry Ericson, Myles Tatum Few, Seth Allen Gioletti, Ty Thomas Glover, Raelee Marie Green, Jaydikka LaNann Hall, Kathryn Wagner Hewitt, Andrew Michael Hitt, Olivia Anne Hooper, William Thomas Huston, Madison Kate Jackson, Hailey Nicole Johnson, My'unique Angel Jolly, Brooke Mackenzie Jones, Trevin Bly Kaler, Leea Paige Kanny, Leah Rylee Knack, Bryce Daniel Lakey, Grace Addison Lynch, Kyla Janea Manuel, Trenten Alexander Martin, Tiaja A McConnell, Jax Aydan McCutcheon, Terrin Aunaleigh McNac, Teegan Nichole Moffett, Olyvia Shea Moit, Jonathan Aurthar Moya, Alexis Rose Myers, Klaire Frances Newell, Amy Tran Nguyen, Markaela Monet Nicholson, Anayeli Daria Ontiveros, Timathy Scot Owens, Callisto Gabrielle Potter, Juana Mercedes Prado, Jack McKinley Richardson, Steven Dean Romine, Lanee Brooke Salmon, Sara Christine Sanchez, Brittney Anne Seveland, Emily Loren Shipley, Nevaeh Michelle Simpson, Jasmine Arleen Smith, Jackson Daniel Spinks, Jennifer Mae Stewart, Blade Chandler Todd, Callie Elizabeth Venters, Khloe Elizabeth Wahl, Graci Kay Wilkerson, Ian Jacob Williams, Gavin Wyatt Winn, Elijah James Wooden, Moises David Yahuitl, Karsyn Rebecca York.
Also: Alexander Jason Acosta, Jayden Glenn Bell, Alexea Shay Berry, Akilah Nicole Blue, Kylee Michelle Cagle, Emily Lynn Christensen, Ahmari Ann Conard, Angel Contreras-Lopez, Christopher DelaGarza, Noah Xzavian Douglas, Daylin Kolten Duren, Grace June Evans, Benjamin Dalton Fulbright, Dale Earl Grant, Christalynn Denise Green, Maddi Bree Havens, Samuel Alexander HolyBee, Cael Washo Justice, Mijoi Jachelle Large, Grace Jewel Ledgerwood, Landren Emery Martin, Bianca Renay McVay, Sabrina Avery Meinershagen, Annalea Jane Miller, Delton Delano Yeshawn Milton, Llagaira Murillo Santos, Ian Thomas Murphy, Ebony SophiaLove Oakley, Pratham Chetan Patel, Vidhi Jayesh Patel, A'Larrah Khalise Ray, Logan Wade Ridley, Diana Gabriela Rodriguez Calvillo, Benito Sol-Gabriel Rodriguez, Jesse Cole Rogers, Jorge Manuel Romero, Ella Marie Ross, Alan Joseph Sargent, JoAnn Marie Sheppard, Ryan Cole Sherwood, Dhakir Khalil Singletary-Abdur-Rah, Micah Emory Stafford, Rheagan Emma Summerhill, Jakayla Carielle Swanson.
Also: Kevin Daniel Briviesca, Brenley Marie Buie, Alondra Coronado, Hollie Dawn Courtney, Mya Na'ta Dolan, Hope Elizabeth Easky, Angel Colleen Fillmore, Brylee Nicole Hanrahan, Jack Martin Hewitt, Katelin Grace Hope, Cristian Michelle Jaramillo, Emilee Michelle Johnston, Teagan Rayne Kauffeld, Carter Jace Lamont, Rakiya Sade' Lang, Alexandra Elizabeth Locke, Mikaela Carmen Louis, Alexis Lynn Love, Lily Mae McCurley, Caleb James Melton, Chloe Muriel Moore, Zeta-Marie Johanna Moore, Raylee Ann Nail, An Thanh Thuy Nguyen, Aidan James Nicodin, Colin Patrick O'Reilly, Parker Allen Pellett, Keirsten Lei Poor, Tzitlaly Pulido Godines, Megan Nicole Rainbolt, Chiye'anne Leenise-Maschay Reed, Alexis Symone Rodriguez, Sarah Kaylee Scheihing, Bryce Gabriel Thornton, Candon Blake West, Patrick Dylan Williams, Trinity Monique Williams, Hailee Mari Wright, Asritha Subhasree Yarrozu.
Principal’s Honor Roll: Re'sean Eugene Adams, DonSilvano Stafford Anderson-Santini, Brayan Barbosa, Isaiah Jamal Burkhalter-Givens, Andrea Carnevali, Andy Manuel Carrasco, Nolyn Michael Alexzander Carver, Jurnee Mae Catron, Devan Michael Clark, Memphis Javon Coleman, Angel Ariel Cruz Funez, Thomas Richard Cummings, Shonnea Marie Dansberry, Zoe Allison Deleon, Hailey Jade Erwin, Mecca Dewayne Fisher, Chrisstopher Wayne Gaines-Haley, Tiana Alyse Givens, Alexander Bradley Hall, Misheal Lynn Hall, N'Dyah Laplore Harris, Hunter Dale Hess, Yardeka Robert Hogshooter, Brett Alan Holloway, Carter Paul Hudspeth, Raini Lei Hughes, Cayden Matthew Thomas Humphrey, Dakota Riley Jones, Damashja Alexander Lawson-Brown, Maricruz Ledezma Hernandez, Nathanial Edwin Lewis, Mekiah Rayne Lindsay, Sergio Yael Loza-Onate, Tanner Heath Lusti, Natasha Marie McCall, Aubrie Ann McCoin, Kennedy Deon McGee, James Edward Moore, Alexis Symone Nicholson, Skyleer Cage Onebear, America Citlalli Ortiz, Jacob Wilson Pritchett, Ashley Kay Richardson, Joao Vitor Roberti, Gereese Nicole Ruffin, Maribel Salgado, Carlee Marie Salmon, Terry Allen Smith, Kaleb James Vaughn, Edward James Wages, Trey Robert Wainman, William Montgomery Walker, Alexander Amir Williams, Terriyon Demone Williams, Brenden Tyler Wilson, Racey Rain Wilson, Jacob Dylan Wolf, Jayda Ann Woodfaulk, Gage Thomas Yandell.
Also: Zachary Jacob Acosta, Lissett Aguilar, Mariah Lynn Akers, Adrian Xavier Aldridge, Darrion Bryan Armstrong, Alexzander Norman Avers, Antonia Unique Barker, Destiny Bias, Jaden Frederick Billingsley, Mariah Nicole Boulware, Corithian Glenn Brown, Kaliah Cha'Vonne Brown, Katelyn Marie Brown, McKenzie Kay Brown, Jailan Alexis Bryars, Katelyn Denise Cagle, Elias Daniel Campos, Kamari Deshae' Carmans, Maritza Yisel Chavez Lopez, Kelie Marie Cobb, Melysa Nicole Cobb, Omar Yahuilt Cosme, Jarrett Michael Crawford, Tyler Raine Cummings, Agustin Jesus Delgado, Haley Brin Dennis, Julie Lane-Leondus Ford, Ashlen Donn Freeman, Jase Brandon Garrett, Jaylee Reann Girdner, Eric Randal Hall, Davis Dean Harrison, Eamon Christopher Hensley, Alison Ryan Henson, Keeghan Christopher Hess, Ethan Scott Hunter, Attie Mae Jamison, Feather Kasi Johnson, Ayden Ellis Kemp, Sahra Lynn Khajavi, Lucille Klaire Ledbetter, De'Riayah Ray'Shai Lee, Emily Lane Leonard, Carson James Mackey, Terryn Andrue Miles, Phat Tan Nguyen, Courtney Michelle Oakley, Logan Michael Ostrowski, Riya Dinesh Patel, Ashley Perez, Emily Marie Pipkins, Claire Leigh Rosson, Jasmin Judith Ruelas Mata, Gracelyn Jenaye Sam, Emiah Tandrea Sanders, Akasha Rain Scott, Deshawn Darnell Smith, Tyra Denise Smith, Jace Alan Speir, Gracee Dawn Starkey, Allyona Michelle Sumrall, Navarra Lynn Tankersley, Thairenn Allen Thompson, Fernando Leonardo Torres, John Connor Tull, Madison Lynn Umphrey, Joshua Daniel Vienna, Jerico Donovan Walker, Aubri Lauren West, Trentity Nichole White, Kiara Renee Williams, Jordynn Scott Wilson, Aaron Charles Yargee.
Also: Savanna Ann Akers, Azul Guadalupe Alvarado, Serene L Barnett, Aiden Jack Byfield Barnoski, Katie Lynn Baxter, Faith McKenna Beech, Curtis James Blake, Martell Tyrell Bolden, Joshua Alexander Byrd, Learra Nicole Christwell, Jadyn Rose Cole, Leah Marie Dedmon, Trudy Danielle DeMar, Shelby Lynn Denton, Ai Huynh Diep, Amyah Joann Dillwood, Kailynn Suzette Doak, Lexis Reena Dolan, Khloie Marie Doughty, Dylan Lewis Tran Eddings, Cheyenne Skye Ford, Maryjane Lynn Gaines, Jack Pershing Gilliam, Breanna Nicole Gioletti, Amaya Kaitlyn Glass, Madison Marie Ruth Grayson, Nyia Nicole Green, Phoebe Marian Green, Ariel Freda Mae Hall, James Bradyn Henry, Yanci DeJesus, Hernandez Alvarez, Jessica Hernandez, Zachariah Peyton Lane Hudson, Bryce Cornelius Jack, Sara Ann Leone Jackson, Ellie Dane' Jimenez, Lily Jane Johnsey, Jacob Lane Jones, Michael Dale Jordan, Bryce Keith Kizzia, Sophie Amanda Kolmer, Brooklyn Ja'ne Lang, Diego Larios, Tristen Cordell Lax, Brooklyn Rayne Braxton Lee, Teresa Gail Lee, Isaac Leija Garcia, Adyson Faith Lindsay, Israel Elijah Martin, Shelby Ann Morris, Misael Sandoval Perez, Tucker Ray Perkins, Maddix Lane Rasmussen, Carla Yamilett Roque, Jaliyah Danielle Simmons, Jayden Dionne Smith, Richard Soto Morales, Donyel Ronell Spencer, Landon James Stoddard, Sophie Gail Stone, Talon Nicholas Teague, Skyler Faith Vestal, Abraham Tub Ntse Vue, Anthony Tyrell Watson, Cammie Lynn White, Kade Damein White, Alexander Kaleheo Wright, Breanna Renee Wright, Angel Saul Yahuitl.
