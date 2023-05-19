Muskogee High School seniors receive multiple honors

Graduation for Muskogee High School class of 2023 will be 7 p.m. Friday at the Rougher Village Stadium.
The seniors received multiple awards at a recent assembly.
Sabrina Meinershagen received the McEntee Award and Landren Martin received the Stern Award for being the top graduates of the class.
Other awards included:
AFJROTC: /Lt Col JoAnn M. Sheppard
Alice Gragg award: Jayda Russell
Bill Hearn Outstanding Choral Musician Award: Annalea Miller, Haley Dennis
Bill Maddox Award: Micah Stafford, Attie Jamison
Buck Ballard Award Female: Bianca McVay
Buck Ballard Award Male: Dale Grant
Cary Tissington English: McKenzie Brown
D.A.R. History Award: JoAnn Marie Sheppard
Elizabeth Cosgrove Poetry: Ian Murphy
Engineering Award: Eric Hall, Keeghan Hess, Phat Nguyen
Etta Delay Mathematics Cup: Keeghan Hess
Excellence in Broadcasting: Paul Zeferino
Executive Council President: JoAnn Sheppard
Gladys Nunn English Plaque: Davis Harrison
Herbert Branan Commercial: Ian Murphy
John Gulager Drama Plaque: Jaylee Girdner
Joseph Sondheimer Science Cup: Aubri West
Lester Buck English Trophy: Ryan Sherwood
Madison Tomlinson Student of Character Award: Annalea Miller
Micki Farmer Award: Courtney Oakley
Olive Moore Creative Writing: Kierstyn Gaugh
Orville Eaton Music Cup: Annalea Miller
Outstanding Spanish Award: JoAnn Sheppard
Paul Young History Cup: Jase Garrett
Thomas E. Yadon Outstanding Vocal Soloist Award: Mijoi Large, Joshua Vienna
Woodmen of the World: Landren Martin
Yearbook MVP: De'Riayah Lee
