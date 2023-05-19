Muskogee High School seniors receive multiple honors

Graduation for Muskogee High School class of 2023 will be 7 p.m. Friday at the Rougher Village Stadium.

The seniors received multiple awards at a recent assembly.

Sabrina Meinershagen received the McEntee Award and Landren Martin received the Stern Award for being the top graduates of the class.

Other awards included:

AFJROTC: /Lt Col JoAnn M. Sheppard

Alice Gragg award: Jayda Russell

Bill Hearn Outstanding Choral Musician Award: Annalea Miller, Haley Dennis

Bill Maddox Award: Micah Stafford, Attie Jamison

Buck Ballard Award Female: Bianca McVay

Buck Ballard Award Male: Dale Grant

Cary Tissington English: McKenzie Brown

D.A.R. History Award: JoAnn Marie Sheppard

Elizabeth Cosgrove Poetry: Ian Murphy

Engineering Award: Eric Hall, Keeghan Hess, Phat Nguyen

Etta Delay Mathematics Cup: Keeghan Hess

Excellence in Broadcasting: Paul Zeferino

Executive Council President: JoAnn Sheppard

Gladys Nunn English Plaque: Davis Harrison

Herbert Branan Commercial: Ian Murphy

John Gulager Drama Plaque: Jaylee Girdner

Joseph Sondheimer Science Cup: Aubri West

Lester Buck English Trophy: Ryan Sherwood

Madison Tomlinson Student of Character Award: Annalea Miller

Micki Farmer Award: Courtney Oakley

Olive Moore Creative Writing: Kierstyn Gaugh

Orville Eaton Music Cup: Annalea Miller

Outstanding Spanish Award: JoAnn Sheppard

Paul Young History Cup: Jase Garrett

Thomas E. Yadon Outstanding Vocal Soloist Award: Mijoi Large, Joshua Vienna

Woodmen of the World: Landren Martin

Yearbook MVP: De'Riayah Lee

