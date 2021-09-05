Muskogee man earns spot on Minnesota State honor roll

Mark Moore of Muskogee earned a spot on the 2021 Spring Semester Dean's List at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota. 

Among 3,608 students, a total of 1,070 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,538 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List. 

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you