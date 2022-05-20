Muskogee man graduates Avila

Brandon Cochran of Muskogee graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology & Justice Studies from Avila University's Class of 2022, the University's 105th graduating class.
Cochran was amongst nearly 400 graduates who received their undergraduate and master's degrees this spring at the Kansas City, Missouri, school.
A total of 391 graduates received master's and baccalaureate degrees from the Schools of Humanities, Performing Arts, Social Sciences, Psychology & Cognitive Science, Natural & Applied Science, Computer Science & Mathematics, Nursing, Imaging Science, Business, Education, and Visual and Communication Arts. The University bestowed 286 baccalaureate degrees and 105 Master's degrees.
Avila University, a Catholic University founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, provides undergraduate and graduate education in the liberal arts and professional studies, preparing lifelong learners who make meaningful contributions to the global community.
