Kyran English of Muskogee earned a spot on the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. English is enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
The approximately 4,100 faculty teach in seven schools: Arts & Sciences, Brown School, Olin Business School, Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts, McKelvey School of Engineering, School of Law and School of Medicine. The university has been affiliated with 25 Nobel laureates, many of whom did a significant portion of their award-winning work at the university.
The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.