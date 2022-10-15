Muskogee Public Schools — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
Agenda:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Larry Stewart, MPS Board President; INVOCATION – Reuben McIntosh, New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Larry Stewart, MPS Board President
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary, Certified Secondary, Support.
4. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Drop Out Report - Ginger James; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS, See Online.
7. Consider the Annual Board of Education Election Resolution as presented.
8. Consider the Schedule of Regular Monthly Board Meetings of Muskogee Independent School District I-20 for the Calendar Year 2023 as presented:
January 17, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
February 21, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
March 21, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
April 18, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
May 16, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
June 20, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
July 18, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
August 8, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
September 19, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
October 17, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
November 14, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
December 12, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
9. Gifted and Talented Education Plan as presented.
10. Consider Gifted and Talented Committee members as presented.
11. Consider MPS School Board redistricting.
12. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION
An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of Personnel recommendations A. through L. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
13. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
14. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
15. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through L. as stated.
A. EMPLOYMENT – CERTIFIED - TEMPORARY
RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Dare Oganla, Counselor, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/19/2022; *Darby Church, EL Interventionist, effective 10/19/2022; Patrice Thornton, Speech Path, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/19/2022; *James Brinkley, Biology, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/19/2022. *Pending OSDE Certification.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Amanda Harms, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Nelita Cash, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Nikki Munsell, ACE Program,8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Ashley Whitaker, Adjunct ESL, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Kelsey Carr, Aft. School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; D'Amber Bunch, RYSA Coach, District, $2,500; Rosa Denton, Assist. Volleyball, $1,772; Matthew Leake, Irving Rise, Irving, $25/hr; Matthew Leake, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Tiffany Sanders, Irving Rise, Irving, $25/hr; Steve Craver, Coordinator Defensive, MHS, $5,000; Ed King, E-Sports Coach, MHS, $800; Keaton Scott, Football Aide, MHS, $2,500; Joshua Smith, Gate Worker, MHS, $25/hr; Corrine Beaver, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Cynthia Metzger, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Catlin Smith, Gifted & Talented, Sadler, $2,230; Jessica Van Voast, Gifted & Talented, Sadler, $2,230; Jayden Norwood, Resp. Center Disc., Tony Goetz, $100/day.
C. Non-acceptance of extra duty for certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lisa Hanna, Assist. Robotics, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/04/2022; Victor Van Herreweghe, Head Robotics, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/04/2022; Kodi Bennett, Basketball 8th Head(G) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Elizabeth Bresnahan, Robotics, Irving, effective 09/21/2022.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Tyler Bean, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/30/2022; Corey Cowan, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/09/2022; Denise Fulbright, Teacher, MHS, effective 09/26/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Ashleigh Ragsdale, ISP, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/19/2022; Brittney Steele, Attendance Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/19/2022; Sue Williams, Building Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/28/2022; Alyssa Shoemake, Paraprofessional, ECC, effective 10/19/2022; Tasha Anderson, Enrollment Clerk, ESC, effective 10/03/2022; Daniel Cox, Apprentice Electrician, Maintenance, effective 10/05/2022; Melissa Jischke, Custodian, MHS, effective 10/19/2022; Katelynn McPherren, Groundsman, MHS, effective 07/01/2022; Ashley Alcorn, Paraprofessional, Pershing, effective 10/19/2022; William Smith, Behavior Specialist, RAA, effective 10/19/2022; Dakota Johnson, Computer Tech., Technology, effective 10/31/2022; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver,Transportation, effective 10/19/2022.
F. Position elimination for support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Dakota Johnson, Technology Clerk, Technology, effective 09/21/2022.
G. Salaried support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Linda Carter, Admin. Assist., ESC, effective 09/08/2022; Wendy Walker, Syst. Nav. Par. Liaison, ESC, effective 10/19/2022.
H. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Staci Carter, Basketball 7th Head (G), 6/7 Grade Acad., $3,186; Vera Scott, Project SHAPE Tutor, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Makayla Anderson, Aft. Sch. Secretary, 8/9th Grade Acad., $15/hr; Sue Williams, Aft. Sch. Secretary, 8/9th Grade Acad., $15/hr; Kelsey Weaver, Aft. Sch. Teach. Asst., Creek, $15/hr; Penny Bado, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, District, $15/hr; Daryl Lee, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, District, $15/hr; Randy See, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, District, $15/hr; Brenda Bolding, Gate Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Brenda Bolding, Clock Keeper, MHS, $20/hr; Bruce Hampton, Gate Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Bruce Hampton, Video Technician, MHS, $1,320; *Gene Herrera, Assist. Tennis (B), MHS, $2,000; Shane Stewart, Video Technician, MHS, $1,320; Shane Stewart, Gate Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Lizeth Alonso Ruiz, Aft. Sch. Secretary, Tony Goetz, $15/hr.
I. Non-acceptance of extra duty for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Darryl Brown, Asst. Basketball 7th (G), 6/7 Grade Acad., $3,186.
J. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Makayla Anderson, Building Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/27/2022; Denisa Howe, Enrollment Clerk, Enrollment, effective 09/23/2022; Sandra Byrd, CNS, MHS, effective 09/12/2022; Victor Van Herreweghe, Computer Technician, Technology, effective 10/07/2022.
K. Termination of support staff temporary employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Gregory Webb, Assoc. Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/06/2022.
L. Non-acceptance of employment for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Andrew Lyons, Custodian, Creek, effective 09/21/2022; Angela Wilson, CNS, MHS, effective 09/21/2022.
16. NEW BUSINESS
STANDING RESOLUTIONS/ ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - K. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S) — September 20, 2022.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20230500-20230838 $5,287,133.02
EP- #230063-230097 $100,266.27
AF- Checks #2300031-2300087 $25,100.41
DD's- #23201953-23202746 $1,859,470.93
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23001082-23001528
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $6,610,325.34
2. Activity Account - Firstar $549,420.26
3. Investment Account $0
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. New Activity Fund Sub-Accounts
860 MHS Dance Team Athletics Per Exhibit
947 MHS Soccer-Boys Athletics Per Exhibit
G. PO's Over $15,000
00048314 UMB Bank $515,625 Bond principal & interest
00048309 Hiland Dairy $91,480.10 Dairy products
00048397 TJD Construction $36,316 Parking spaces HS
00048398 ServePro $22,175.65 Duct cleaning
H. Transfers
Activity Fund Athletics $100 From 819 All Sports to 947 MHS Soccer-Boys
Activity Fund MHS $2,919.69 From 876 Class of 22 to 873 Class of 2024
Activity Fund Cherokee $346.25 From 914 Hospitality to 919 Library
I. Sanctioning
Muskogee Varsity Boys Tennis Booster Club Per Exhibit
8&9th Grade Academy@AR PTSA Per Exhibit
Tony Goetz PTO Per Exhibit
Muskogee FFA & 4H Booster Per Exhibit
J. Contracts
Memorandum for Record AFROTC Skillbridge Program
K. BOARD POLICIES
Second Reading NEW 110360 Mental Health Accommodations
“ 110350 Student Mental Health Protocol
“ 110380 Save Women's Sports Act
“ 110370 Resource Info on Student Ident Crds
“ 105130 Use of Multiple Occupancy Restrooms & Changing Areas
REV. 102110 School Board Meetings
“ 107030 Certified Employee Leave
“ 108010 Support Personnel Leave
“ 107100 Dyslexia - Dysgraphia Awareness Pro.
“ 112010 Internet & Technology safety
“ 110300 Concurrent Enrollment
“ 110030 Student Transfers
“ 103150 Procurement
“ 104080 Student Promotion and Retention and Student Pass
“ 104120 Media Center - Selections of Books
“ 111040 Transgender Individuals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.