Muskogee Public Schools announce meal service changes

Muskogee Public Schools announced changes to the Meal Service for students and children ages 18 and under beginning Monday.
The school district will begin providing a sack with both breakfast and lunch, including an occasional hot lunch, Monday through Friday at 15 locations throughout the district. Sites will fall within three different time periods for meal distribution.
8:30-9:30 a.m.
• Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, 2400 Estelle Ave.
• Pershing Elementary, 301 N. 54th St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Country Club Apartments, 3711 Club Estates Drive.
• Green Country Village, 1518 S. Fifth St.
• Irving Elementary, 1100 N. J St.
• Port City Acres Apartments, 2103 N. 36th St.
• Whispering Pines Apartment, 2061 Carroll St.
• Whittier Elementary, 1705 Cincinnati Ave.
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
• Beckman Park, 1601 W. Broadway.
• Douglas-Maxey Park, Sixth Street and West Southside Boulevard.
• Elliott Park, Altamont Street and Tower Hill Boulevard.
• Keetoowah Village Apartments, 2909 Keetoowah Trail Road.
• Parking Lot behind Kum N Go, 2400 E. Hancock St.
• Riverside Mobile Home Park, 4400 Gibson St.
This is a curbside “Grab and Go” meal service only. An MPS employee will hand your child their meal bag while everyone remains in their vehicle or for those that walk to a location, they ask that children return home to eat their meal.
