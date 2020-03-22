WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Danny Shiew, President; INVOCATION – Brad Smythe, Transportation; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
3. RECOGNITION OF STUDENTS AND STAFF MEMBERS — MPS Swim Team; Certified: Certified - Elementary - Whittier Team; Salaried Support; Support.
4. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Child Nutrition Report - Kim Hall; Budget Report - John Little
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS — See online.
7. Consider out of state trip for March 11-15, 2021, 50 students and 12 sponsors, "Bel Canto and Advanced Chorale Choirs," New York City, Carnegie Hall.
8. Consider adding five Virtual - Professional Development days to the 2020-2021 School Year.
9. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION
10. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
12. PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through K. as stated.
• Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Mary-Michael Bradley, English, 7-8 GA, effective 8/12/2020; Wanda Teague, Speech Lang/Path, Tony Gietz/ECC, effective 8/12/2020; Lavina Padgett, Librarian, Pershing, effective 08/12/2020.
• Extra-duty of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Gena Whitaker, Arts & Craft Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Shawna Shorb, Science & Nature Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Gina Batie, Music Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Miranda Ward, Outdoor Recreation Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sean O’Brian, Bus Driver Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Charity Nicholson, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Andrea Garrett, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sean O’Brian, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Lisa Rogers, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Gena Whitaker, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020.; Gina Batie, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Janeen Fowler, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Susan Garland, Summer School Director, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sean O’Brian, Summer School Bus Driver, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Miranda Ward, Summer School Outdoor Recreation, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Gina Beach, Summer School Arts & Crafts, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Shawna Shorb, Summer School Science & Nature, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sascha Watts, Summer School Music & Rhythm, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Julie Crank, Musical Tech Director, MHS, effective 03/25/2020; Kurtis Rowan, Tennis Coach, 78GA, effective 03/25/2020; Robert Warren, Asst. Track, 789GA, effective 03/25/2020.
• Resignation of certified staff employment for the 2019-2020 school year: Crystal Cox, Teacher, Whittier, effective 3/4/2020; Angela Gideon, Teacher, 7-8 GA, effective 2/28/2020.
• Resignation of extra-duty employment of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Herbert Suggs, Tennis Coach, 7-8 GA, effective 3/25/2020; Nigel Carter, Asst Track, 7-8 GA, effective 3/25/2020; Debra Campbell, Home Based Tutor, 7-8 GA, $25.00/hr; Janeen Fowler, Home Based Tutor, MHS, $25.00/hr; Ramona McDaniel, Home Based Tutor, MHS, $25/hr; Tracy Lord, Murrow Home Tutor, District, $25/hr.
• Non-acceptance of position of certified position for the 2019-2020 school year: Adam Molt, Special Education Teacher, Pershing, effective 2/19/2020.
• FMLA of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Andrae Freeman, Assistant Principal, 7-8 GA, effective birth of baby up to 6 weeks.
• Employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Tammi Spencer, Bus Monitor, Transportation, effective 03/25/2020; Toni Mendoza, CNS, MHS, effective 03/25/2020; Shelly Downs, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 03/25/2020; Kendall Barton, Federal Grants Assistant, ESC, effective 03/25/2020.
• Extra-duty of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Lanzy Coker, Bus Assistant Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Lanzy Coker, Counselor/Bus Assistant, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Jackie Honeycutt, Counselor/Bus Assistant, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Carmen McKinney, Summer School Bus Drvr Asst., Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Kathyrn Hall, Summer School Para, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Tiffany Moore, Summer School Para, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Kassandra Brown, Summer School Para, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Tiffany McCoin, Summer School Custodian, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Ron Lowe, Gate Worker, Athletics, effective 03/25/2020; Don Mayes - Lay Coach, Asst Track, 7-8 GA, effective 03/25/2020; Billie Seth, Gate Worker, Athletics, effective 03/25/2020.
• Resignation of employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Tavarya Jordan, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 02/10/2020; Maria Mendez De Romero, ESL Tutor, Whittier, effective 02/20/2020; Maricruz Yahuitl, RKQ Lead/ELL Tutor, ECC, effective 03/04/2020; Cindy Allen, Para, Whittier, effective 03/20/2020; Anthony Wilson, Custodian, 7-8 GA effective 02/13/2020; Brandi Stevenson, Nutrition Education Coord., CNS, effective 03/20/2020; Ethan Swords, 1:1 Computer Tech, District, effective 03/31/2020.
• FMLA of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Katie Stout, Athletic Trainer, MHS, effective 03/06/2020 up to 12 weeks; James Jones, Electrician, District, effective 03/03/2020 up to 12 weeks; Belinda Wiles, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 03/01/2020 up to 12 weeks.
• Abandonment of position for the 2019-2020 school year: Carolyn Cook, CNS Floater, District, effective 03/03/2020.
Consent AGENDA (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – I. as listed:
A. Minutes of February 18 Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments —Checks to be issued in payment February encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20203573 to 20204045 $3,036,007.40; DD’s - # 22005270 to 22006136 $ 1,998,853.35.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 20003093 to 20003572 $985,006.54.
D. Operating & Investment Funds Feb. 1-29 — Operating Account $4,973,415.02; Investment Account $ 0.00 "
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments, Budget Amendments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2020 PO’s
20003604 Crowl Oil Co 11 $20,000 Diesel /Gas
20003629 AVID Center 11 $19,634 Prof Dev
20003631 Tyler Technologies 28 $111,506 Software Bus Rider
20003634 Tyson Foods, Inc 22 $15,000 Food
20003730 Saied Music 11 $39,800 Instruments
20003821 Imagenet Consulting $23,039 Software
20003824 Arnold Brothers Cabinets 36 $30,235 Fixtures ESC
20003862 New Technology Network 11 $45,400 7-8 GA Dues
20003890 Servpro of Muskogee 28 $72,501.24 Clean Whittier Up
20003959 Tyler Technologies 28 $91,886 Software Routing
20003966 Boss Laser 28 $16,407.71 (2) Laser Printers
20003972 City of Muskogee 11 $36,600 Utilities
20004037 New Technology Network 36 $77,185 Cherokee Digital Subscriptions
G. Contracts— Kerry john Patten CPA, $27,000, 2019 Audit; Flintco LLC,2019 Bond Projects; KKT Architects, Varies 6 to 7 % per project, 2019 Bond Projects; Ruth Kelly Studios, 20% Commission, Pictures & Yearbooks; ImageNet, $132,712.62, Back Up services; Okla Dept of Rehab Svc, $7.25/hr, School to Work; Unite Private Network, $29,581, Network fiber; Hanover Research, $21,500,Research (2) surveys; Access 2 Healthcare Solutions, $60 per hour, Occup & physical therapy.
H. Transfers — MHS Security 848, $1,005 to Concessions 854; Class of 2020 973, $3,500 to Class of 2021 874.
I. Surplus— Weights and Desks, 7-8 GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.