At their regular meeting Tuesday, members of the Muskogee Board of Education took the following action:
APPROVED STANDING RESOLUTIONS — See online.
7. Tabled action on out-of-state trip for March 11-15, 2021, 50 students and 12 sponsors, “Bel Canto and Advanced Chorale Choirs,” New York City, Carnegie Hall.
8. Approved proposal adding five Virtual - Professional Development days to the 2020-2021 School Year.
12. PERSONNEL
• Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Mary-Michael Bradley, English, 7-8 GA, effective 8/12/2020; Wanda Teague, Speech Lang/Path, Tony Goetz/ECC, effective 8/12/2020; Lavina Padgett, Librarian, Pershing, effective 08/12/2020.
• Extra-duty of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Gena Whitaker, Arts & Craft Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Shawna Shorb, Science & Nature Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Gina Batie, Music Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Miranda Ward, Outdoor Recreation Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sean O’Brian, Bus Driver Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Charity Nicholson, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Andrea Garrett, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sean O’Brian, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Lisa Rogers, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Gena Whitaker, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020.; Gina Batie, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Janeen Fowler, Counselor, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Susan Garland, Summer School Director, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sean O’Brian, Summer School Bus Driver, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Miranda Ward, Summer School Outdoor Recreation, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Gina Beach, Summer School Arts & Crafts, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Shawna Shorb, Summer School Science & Nature, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Sascha Watts, Summer School Music & Rhythm, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Julie Crank, Musical Tech Director, MHS, effective 03/25/2020.
• Resignation of certified staff employment for the 2019-2020 school year: Crystal Cox, Teacher, Whittier, effective 3/4/2020; Angela Gideon, Teacher, 7-8 GA, effective 2/28/2020.
• Resignation of extra-duty employment of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Debra Campbell, Home Based Tutor, 7-8 GA, $25/hr; Janeen Fowler, Home Based Tutor, MHS, $25/hr; Ramona McDaniel, Home Based Tutor, MHS, $25/hr; Tracy Lord, Murrow Home Tutor, District, $25/hr.
• Non-acceptance of position of certified position for the 2019-2020 school year: Adam Molt, Special Education Teacher, Pershing, effective 2/19/2020.
• FMLA of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Andrae Freeman, Assistant Principal, 7-8 GA, effective birth of baby up to 6 weeks.
• Employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Tammi Spencer, Bus Monitor, Transportation, effective 03/25/2020; Toni Mendoza, CNS, MHS, effective 03/25/2020; Shelly Downs, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 03/25/2020; Kendall Barton, Federal Grants Assistant, ESC, effective 03/25/2020.
• Extra-duty of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Lanzy Coker, Bus Assistant Adult Camp, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Lanzy Coker, Counselor/Bus Assistant, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Jackie Honeycutt, Counselor/Bus Assistant, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Carmen McKinney, Summer School Bus Drvr Asst., Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Kathyrn Hall, Summer School Para, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Tiffany Moore, Summer School Para, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Kassandra Brown, Summer School Para, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020; Tiffany McCoin, Summer School Custodian, Camp Bennett, Summer 2020.
• Resignation of employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Tavarya Jordan, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 02/10/2020; Maria Mendez De Romero, ESL Tutor, Whittier, effective 02/20/2020; Maricruz Yahuitl, RKQ Lead/ELL Tutor, ECC, effective 03/04/2020; Cindy Allen, Para, Whittier, effective 03/20/2020; Anthony Wilson, Custodian, 7-8 GA effective 02/13/2020; Brandi Stevenson, Nutrition Education Coord., CNS, effective 03/20/2020; Ethan Swords, 1:1 Computer Tech, District, effective 03/31/2020.
• FMLA of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Katie Stout, Athletic Trainer, MHS, effective 03/06/2020 up to 12 weeks; James Jones, Electrician, District, effective 03/03/2020 up to 12 weeks; Belinda Wiles, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 03/01/2020 up to 12 weeks.
• Abandonment of position for the 2019-2020 school year: Carolyn Cook, CNS Floater, District, effective 03/03/2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.