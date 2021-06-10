Muskogee Public Schools offers Summer Food Service Program

Muskogee Public Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to children 18 years and younger without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the sites and times below:
• Irving Elementary, 1100 N. J St.; Breakfast – 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch – noon -1 p.m. June 3 – Aug. 5. No Meals on Fridays except for July 9, closed July 5.
• 6th Grade Academy @ Grant Foreman, 800 Bacone St.; Breakfast – 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch – noon -1p.m. June 3- Aug. 5. No meals on Fridays except for July 9, closed July 5.
• Camp Bennett, 40th and Park Avenue; Breakfast – 8:30-9 a.m. Lunch – 10:45-11:15 a.m. June 10 - July 9 only. No meals on Fridays or July 5.
• Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Breakfast – 8:30-9:15 a.m. Lunch — 11a.m. -1 p.m. June 3 – Aug. 5. No meals on Fridays except for July 9, closed July 5.
