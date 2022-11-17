Significant completion of Rougher Village's new multipurpose arena and field house could be a month later than first expected, though school officials expect it to be ready around the start of second semester.
"In fairness to Manhattan Construction, and some weather delays, they have asked for an additional four weeks to complete it," Assistant Muskogee School Superintendent Lance Crawley said, referring to the building contractor. "It will not affect our ability to play basketball there second semester."
The new field house will be one of several facilities toured during Muskogee Public Schools 2022 District Showcase, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15.
The showcase will include tours of the new Alice Robertson 8th and 9th Grade Academy and the recently renovated Grant Foreman Elementary. The facilities and renovations were funded by a $110 million bond issue approved by voters in 2019.
The Showcase culminates with a free luncheon and State of the District speech by MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall. The event is free and open to the public. Lunch and transportation will be provided. Registration is required.
“We look forward to showcasing the district to the public and celebrating the milestones we've accomplished in recent years,” Mendenhall said. “This school year has been a stand-out year for our students, teachers, and staff. This showcase is a great opportunity for members of our community to learn more about the district while speaking with students and administrators and getting a first look at new facilities."
Mendenhall said he expects the Showcase to continue each year.
"It is an exciting time in the life of our district," Mendenhall said. "The success we've experienced has been a direct reflection of the impact our teachers have in the lives of our students and a reminder of the vision our citizens championed and passed in 2019. It's a great day to be Rougher."
Earlier this week, Crawley told MPS school board members that substantial completion of the field house was moved from Nov. 28 to Dec. 23.
He said one delay included installation of an electric panel, which was delayed by five months.
However, Crawley said progress has been made on concessions and restrooms. Moveable gymnasium seating has been installed, giving the gym a seating capacity of 1,800.
"There are no bleachers in this gym, everything is chair-back seating," Crawley said.
Muskogee High School's new entry is due to be completed by January. There will 15 new parking spaces in front.
Sadler Arts Academy is using the Grant Foreman building while Sadler is being renovated.
Crawley said the Sadler basement has been gutted, and framing of restrooms has started.
He said substantial completion is expected the end of July 2023.
Projects at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, Irving Elementary and Early Childhood Center are pending.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Public Schools District Showcase.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15.
WHERE: Begin at Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
TO REGISTER: Register online atwww.muskogeeps.org, or contact Carla Coopar at (918) 684-3700, ext. 3700, or email carla.cooper@roughers.net.
