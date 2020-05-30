Muskogee Public Schools will offer free grab-and-go lunches at 16 sites through the end of July.
The meals are available to people age 18 and under.
MPS Food Service Director Kim Hall said about 1,260 breakfasts and lunches are being served each day.
MPS has been offering free lunches and breakfasts at several sites since mid-March, when school buildings were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In past summers, MPS has offered free lunches at several sites.
However, continuing concern over COVID-19 has changed how the food is distributed.
"We want to be safe, as well as keep our parents and students safe," Hall said. "We are wearing masks to cover our faces and changing out gloves regularly."
Workers also will not have meals where students congregate, she said. "We are doing grab-and-go meals, where parents bring the students to one of our sites and pick up the meals."
Children are asked to return home with their meal.
Muskogee Public Schools free breakfast and lunch distributions
• 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass; New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary, 2400 Estelle Ave.; Pershing Elementary 301 N. 54th St.
• 10-11:00 a.m.: Country Club Apartments, 3711 Club Estates Drive; Green Country Village, 1518 S. Fifth St.; Irving Elementary, 1100 N. J St.; Port City Acres Apartments; 2103 N. 36th St.
Whispering Pines Apartments, 2061 Carroll St.; Whittier Elementary, 1705 Cincinnati St.
• 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Beckman Park, 1601 W. Broadway; Douglas-Maxey Park, Sixth Street and West Southside Boulevard; Elliott Park, Altamont Street and Tower Hill Boulevard; Keetoowah Village Apartments, 2909 Keetoowah Trail Road; Parking lot behind Kum & Go, 2400 E. Hancock St.; Riverside Mobile Home Park, 4400 Gibson St.
Food also will be distributed at the former Alice Robertson Junior High, 402 N. S St., no time has been set.
