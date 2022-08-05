Muskogee Public Schools to provide some school supplies

Muskogee Public Schools will provide some school supplies to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students within the district. Supply distribution will take place at each school site through the student’s homeroom classroom following the start of the school year.
Sixth- through 12th-grade students will each receive the following supplies:
• #2 Pencils - 12 count
• Colored Pencils - 12 count
• Dry Erase Markers - 4 count
• Spiral / Composition Notebook - Set of 2
• College Ruled Paper - 1 package
• Folders with Pockets and Brads - Set of 3
• Box of Tissue - 1 package
Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will each receive the following supplies:
• #2 Pencils - Package of 12
• Crayons 24 count
• Dry Erase Markers - 6 count
• Glue Sticks - 6 count
• Wide Ruled Notebook Paper - 1 Package
• Folders with Pockets and Brads - Set of 4
• Wipes
Early Childhood Center students will each receive the following supplies:
• Crayola Crayons - 24 count
• Water Colors - 1 package
• Washable Markers - 1 package
• Glue Sticks - 6 count
• Wipes - 1 package
• Kindermat
Classrooms and school sites may have additional school supply needs. Information regarding additional school supplies, schedule pick up, and meet the teacher events will be communicated directly from school site administrators to parents.
