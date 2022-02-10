The Muskogee Regional Science and Engineering Fair has been selected to be a recipient of the Foundation’s sponsorship. The Broadcom Foundation will also sponsor a special award, called “Broadcom Coding with Commitment.” The winner will receive $250 gift certificate and a Raspberry Pi Foundation Official RP400 Personal Computer Kit.
The Foundation’s mission is to advance science, technology, engineering and math education by increasing opportunities to achieve success through equitable access to STEM pathways. The Broadcom Foundation goals are to:
• Increase the number of engineers who enter the workforce by sponsoring programs that inspire and empower youth to pursue careers in engineering.
• Expand secondary education, college and career STEM opportunities for women and underrepresented youth by advocating and creating equitable access to STEM pathways.
• Ensure that young people are STEM literate by advocating problem-based learning, computational thinking and 21st century skills necessary for success in STEM careers.
• Create volunteer opportunities in STEM programs where Broadcom employees live and work.
• Strengthen social responsibility and global citizenship through strategic collaborations with STEM stakeholders, educators and volunteers.
The Broadcom Foundation, headquartered in Irvine, California, is selecting 50 science fairs across America to sponsor.
The Muskogee Regional Science Fair has had students to compete in the Broadcom Masters Competition for the past decade, they include Brendan Crotty, who was a winner of the Broadcom Competition and won a trip to Washington, D.C., in 2016.
The Muskogee Regional Science and Engineering Fair will be held virtually this year due to Covid. The fair dates are Feb. 21, 22, 23. All projects must be registered by Feb. 15 on Zfairs.
The citizens of Muskogee have supported student research through their support of the Muskogee Regional Science and Engineering Fair for over half a century. Because of this commitment, the Regional Fair encourages not only the students in our city, but students in the seven counties that surround Muskogee.
