Muskogee resident an OU Goldwater Scholar

Muskogee resident Daniel Cheong has been chosen to be one of three Goldwater Scholars at the University of Oklahoma.
Named for former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, the Goldwater Scholarships are awarded to college sophomores and juniors on the basis of potential and intent to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics.
Cheong is an engineering major who plans to obtain a doctor of medicine and doctoral degrees in biomedical imaging. He has conducted research in functional near-infrared spectroscopy with OU assistant professor of biomedical engineering Han Yuan, and has worked with Wojtek Chrzanowski at the University of Sydney, where he researched therapeutic applications of nanoparticles for lung cancer.
A National Merit Scholar, he is the president of the OU Biomedical Engineering Society and serves as a Dean’s Leadership Council mentor. Cheong is a member of the OU Honors College and has a 4.0 GPA. He was recently recognized as a 2020 Felgar Pursuit of Excellence Undergraduate and was named a BME Summer Scholar. He was awarded an Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program grant in 2019, and he earned an IBEST Travel Fellowship in 2018.
Other Goldwater Scholars at OU are Devon Colby of Oklahoma City and Emily Thomas of Chickasha.
