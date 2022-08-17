Muskogee resident earns degree at Baylor

Camryn Bailey Runyan of Muskogee earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Journalism at Baylor University.
She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the College of Arts & Sciences.
More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the ceremonies with Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presenting the candidates for graduation. More than 100 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
