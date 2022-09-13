Muskogee resident earns degree at Wichita State

Ashlie Nidiffer-Tull of Muskogee recently graduated with a Master of Arts degree from Wichita State University.
At the undergraduate level, there were 228 degrees and certificates conferred. At the graduate level, there were 211 degrees and certificates conferred.
Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
