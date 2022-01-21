Muskogee resident on President's List

Carsen Lamont of Muskogee earned a spot on the President's List of the University of Alabama.
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.