Muskogee resident receives UCO scholarship

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Education and Professional Studies recently awarded Muskogee resident Kirsten Lopez a scholarship for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of her academic achievements and outstanding service to the university.
Lopez, a junior majoring in organizational leadership, received the Dr. Kristi Archuleta Endowed Scholarship in Organizational Leadership.
“Through the generosity of donors and college partners, we are excited to present these scholarships to students who have worked very hard and made sacrifices to pursue their academic and professional goals,” said Bryan Duke, Ph.D., interim dean of the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies.
