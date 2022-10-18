Muskogee resident takes part in OSU homecoming

Cara York, a junior from Muskogee, is a part of the Oklahoma State University Homecoming 2022 Steering committee.
York is a Fashion Merchandising major at OSU. She is the daughter of Melissa Goosman and Philip York.
The OSU Homecoming 2022 Steering Committee is made up of 70 students who are responsible for putting on the largest student-run Homecoming celebration in the United States. The Steering Committee is made up of nine sub-committees, which oversee an additional 150 student volunteers coordinating every aspect of OSU’s Homecoming celebration.
OSU’s Homecoming is presented each year by the OSU Alumni Association and nationally recognized as “America’s Greatest Homecoming.” The event returns more than 80,000 alumni and friends to Stillwater during the fall to partake in the festivities and reconnect with their alma mater. Homecoming 2022: ‘Hats Off to Cowboy Heroes’ is Oct. 16-22. Information: ORANGECONNECTION.org/homecoming or call the Homecoming hotline at (405) 744-5410.
