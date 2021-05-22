Muskogee residents earn UCO scholarships

EDMOND — The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design (CFAD) recently awarded more than 130 scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year, including Muskogee residents Madison Eckerson and Robert Voigt.
Eckerson, a theater arts performance major, received the Music Theatre Endowed Scholarship.
Voigt, a musical theater major, received the Musical Theatre Endowed Scholarship.
“The University of Central Oklahoma is student centered, and helping students learn is our number one priority,” said Charleen Weidell, M.F.A., dean of CFAD. “Each year scholarships are made available to students through the generosity of our alumni and donors. Award recipients are thoughtfully selected by faculty committees and college deans from a competitive pool of applicants. When a student receives a scholarship award it is our way of saying, ‘We recognize you for your hard work and commitment to your education.’”
CFAD is a center of excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education. The mission of the college is to prepare creative leaders and professionals in fine arts, education and design.
