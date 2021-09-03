Freshman engineering major Brendan Crotty and senior agricultural engineering major Hattie Matthews were included on the honor list of Missouri University of Science & Technology for the spring semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Matthews was among 1,000 students earning degrees from the university.
