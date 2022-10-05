Muskogee schools adjust calendar

The Muskogee Public Schools instructional calendar for the week of Oct. 10 includes an early release day on Wednesday and Fall Break on Thursday and Friday. The high school football game will take place on Thursday.
• Monday, regular school day.
• Tuesday, regular school day.
• Wednesday, early release day.
• Oct. 13, Fall Break / High School Football Game.
• Oct. 14, Fall Break.
On Wednesday, all pre-kindergarten students will be released at 12:30 p.m. All kindergarten through fifth grade students will be released at 1 p.m. All sixth through 12th grade students will be released at 1:45 p.m.
Daily schedules will be modified to allow students to meet with all of their teachers and have lunch before being dismissed for the day. After-school transportation, including bus routes and car lines, will operate as usual but take place at earlier times. After-school programming and activities will not take place. Parents should plan accordingly for child care.
All schools will be closed Oct. 13-14 for Fall Break. Muskogee High School will host Tahlequah for a home football game 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Rougher Village.
The 2022-23 Muskogee Public Schools Instructional Calendar is available online at the district’s website and includes six remaining early release days. Early release days take place on Wednesdays and occur on the following dates:
• Nov. 9.
• Jan. 11, 2023.
• Feb. 8, 2023.
• March 8, 2023.
• April 12, 2023.
Early release days provide an opportunity for educators throughout the district to complete professional development and training.
