Muskogee schools make plans for return to class

Muskogee Public Schools students will have masks and more online learning options when classes resume Aug. 12.
MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall discussed district reopening plans during an online town hall Thursday afternoon. He said concern for the COVID-19 pandemic has affected what this school year will be like.
Mendenhall said 78 percent of people responding to an MPS survey about reopening said they are ready for students to go back to school.
He said that in the survey’s open comments section, parents “discussed fears they have about the spread of COVID.”
“The number one priority for me is the safety and well-being of the students and staff,” he said.
Parents will be asked to sign a COVID-19 commitment before their children return to school. They will answer questions such as whether the children have been out of the country or have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19.
Each student and staff member will be given a cloth mask at the start of each semester, Mendenhall said. Disposable masks also will be available.
School buildings will have a “mask required” zone and a “mask-free” zone, he said. Masks will be required in hallways, buses, as well as in group settings in the libraries, but not required during outdoor recess, he said.
Mask wearing in the classroom will be up to the teacher’s discretion, he said.
Child nutrition workers will wear clear face shields as well as masks, Mendenhall said.
“Temperature will be checked for every adult staff member every day,” he said, adding that students will have their temperatures checked when necessary, but not every day.
“We have got to have your help,” Mendenhall said. “If your child has a temperature of 100 degrees or above, that child must stay home.”
Classrooms will be disinfected every day. Each school bus will be cleaned before each morning route and each afternoon route. he said.
Mendenhall said the district bought three new route buses to help students keep a safe distance from each other. Bus windows will be left open during each route, he said.
Online learning will have stronger presence this school year, Mendenhall said.
Ten virtual days — when students stay home and take classes online — will be built into the school calendar. Mendenhall said inclement weather days will be treated as virtual days.
MPS teachers will be trained on a blended approach, teaching online, as well as in person.
“At any moment, we could go home, and stay home for an extended period of time,” he said. “We learned that at Spring Break.”
MPS and districts across Oklahoma closed their buildings from mid-March through the end of school. The Oklahoma Department of Education ordered schools to offer alternative, online education for the rest of the 2020 school year.
Parents also will have the option to have their children attend online classes through the Muskogee E-learning Academy, Mendenhall said.
“It is basically a virtual program all the way and doing it remotely,” he said. “You will have a highly-qualified teacher from Muskogee Public Schools. They can do the assignments online through the teacher.”
E-Learning Academy students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities such as band or athletics.
Parents or guardians must agree to be a “learning coach” and be available to answer questions, communicate with the teacher and engage the learning.
Each Academy student will get a computer and hotspot, Mendenhall said.
Registration for the E-Learning Academy begins Monday on the MPS website, said district Marketing and Communications Director Steve Braun.
“Some parents, when they were enrolling earlier, expressed to our enrollment folks ‘hey are you going to have an online option,’” Braun said, adding that enrollment workers took those parents’ names and will get back to them.
• Registration for Muskogee E-Learning Academy begins Monday and runs through Aug. 3. People can register, starting Monday, on the Muskogee Public Schools website, https://www.muskogeeps.org. People with questions may email enrollment@roughers.net.
• Copies of Muskogee Public Schools Return to School plan will be available online Monday afternoon in PDF format on the district website, https://www.muskogeeps.org.
