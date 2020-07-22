Muskogee STEAM Center will host a virtual summer camp for students through Friday.
Registration was required to receive supplies for the camp, but parents can follow along on daily experiments and projects via Facebook or Muskogee STEAM Center’s website, https://muskogeesteamcenter.com.
Full instructions are posted permanently and can be done any time.
Daily activities include exploration of pH balance, CSI investigation with DNA extraction and gel electrophoresis, hologram creation, resist painting techniques, and exploration of measurement. Parents can do any or all of the activities as fits the age of their child.
Muskogee STEAM Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the joy of science, technology, engineering, art and math to learners of all ages. Activities are being held virtually while COVID precautions are in place. Parents can sign up on the Muskogee STEAM Center Facebook page to receive notifications. Information: muskogeesteamcenter@gmail.com.
