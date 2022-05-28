Muskogee Public Schools freshman Kye Carter and graduate Elijah Wooden earned scholarships as part of the 2022 Oklahoma Scholarship Competition sponsored by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Carter received a $1,000 Cash Scholarship via a generous donation from Fred E. Brown of Lake Placid, New York. Wooden received a $1,000 tuition grant from Northeastern State University.
The Oklahoma Scholarship Competition tests the knowledge of students enrolled in ninth through 12th grades about Oklahoma history, geography and its people. Competition for scholarships is between students in the county of the school they attend.
High scores in each county receive a minimum of $1,000 cash scholarship or tuition grant to an Oklahoma college or university. Scholarships are made possible with donations made by individuals, corporations, and Oklahoma colleges and universities to each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.