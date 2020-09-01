Muskogee students head back to class

Nobody sat across from Tony Goetz Elementary students when they gathered for school breakfast Monday morning on the first day of school.
Precautions against the spread of COVID-19 required all students to face the same direction at tables distanced far apart from each other. Distanced seating was one of many changes Muskogee Public Schools students encountered Monday.
Tony Goetz students from kindergarten through second grade started school at Whittier Elementary on Monday; older students had classes at New Tech at Alice Robertson. Most of the Tony Goetz building has been demolished as a new one is built.
After dropping off her first-grade daughter, Ashley Brantley said she felt nervous about the first day of school.
“Masks, the coronavirus, a new school, a new place,” Brantley said, adding that she expects teachers to make things comfortable for her daughter.
"The students seem to be acclimating so well," McWilliams said.
“The students seem to be acclimating so well,” McWilliams said. “Everything is new for them this year: Masks, a new building, a new teacher, as well as the longer than normal time away from school.”
She said the morning started off well, despite a malfunctioning fire alarm that prompted an evacuation at Whittier within the first hour.
She said teachers are telling their students about proper ways to wear face masks.
“It will take a lot of gentle reminders,” McWilliams said. “We’ll practice, practice, practice!”
Masks are required for students from third-grade and older, and are “strongly encouraged” for students second grade and younger.
Brantley said her daughter is used to wearing a face mask.
“We wear them every time we go out in public,” she said.
Monday also marked the first day of the district’s E-Learning Academy.
More than one-fourth of MPS students are learning virtually through the E-Learning Academy. MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said 1,587 students enrolled in E-Learning and 4,000 are attending classes.
Muskogee High School Science Department Instructional Leader Michelle Behrens said students’ logging in was the biggest problem she was able to resolve.
She said the E-Learning is through Edmentum-Courseware for secondary students and Calvert for elementary. MPS teachers monitor student progress and help students having difficulty.
Students will be in classrooms one week before they are out of school for Labor Day, then four “virtual days” days of distance learning from Sept. 8-11.
“Our brick and mortar students have been assigned laptops, chargers, and modems,” Behrens said. “We began today familiarizing our students with google classroom and the different ways that we will be providing instruction to them during our first virtual week.”
Crystal Rodriguez said her daughter is enrolled at Muskogee High School through the E-Learning Academy and had trouble logging in and getting her schedule clarified on Monday morning. Rodriguez said her daughter goes to MHS for one hour each day because she is in the Bel Canto choir.
Rodriguez said her other two children went to school in person at the Sixth Grade Academy and at the Seventh and Eighth Grade Academy. She said they had no problem getting to school Monday morning.
“Virtual school is really confusing and unorganized,” Rodriguez said. “In person, seems pretty normal, but their pretty little faces are covered with masks.”
