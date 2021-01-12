Muskogee students head back to class

Monday became a day or reminders as students returned to classrooms at Pershing Elementary.
"We really focused today like a first day of school," Principal Meleah Hoskins said on Monday. "Our staff focused on routines and procedures, just like on the first day of school."
They also made sure all students wore face masks at all times.
Except for certain students in music and athletics, Muskogee Public Schools students have not been inside school buildings since Nov. 13 out of concern for spikes in COVID-19. Students were on distance learning until Christmas break, and for one week earlier this month.
School resumed with a new district mandate that all staff, students and adults wear masks at all times inside a building, Hoskins said.
She said Monday's main safety precaution at Pershing was "increased awareness of everything."
"Make sure our kids have their masks on, even our younger ones, whenever they are in the building," she said. "We go down to kindergarten here, and our kindergartners have to have them on unless they can assure that they are six feet away from each other."
The principal reminded several kindergartners to keep their face masks over their noses and mouths during a Monday afternoon classroom visit.
She said other precautions have included extra hand sanitizer, washing hands, "making sure we are spacing out in additional places."
"We have always done it in the cafeteria and the gym and in those common areas," she said. "But we're trying, in the classroom, to make people aware of how to make that work."
Kindergarten students are divided into groups of four and share assigned tables, "just so we can keep up with our tracking, or contract tracing."
"They sit with the same students every day. These are their pods, so they know what they're going to do," Hoskins said. "We use data from our benchmarks to form these groups, so that changes about every month to six weeks."
The school is continuing protections put in place at the start of the school year, she said. These include plexiglass barriers in the office.
"All staff members and any adult entering the building goes through the temperature check when they come into the building," Hoskins said. "We do not do daily temperature checks on students. We do random temperature checks by classroom."
Teachers also have plexiglass barriers at their "teacher tables" for when they pull students away for intervention or small groups, Hoskins said.
Monday's return to classrooms also included keeping students up with academics, Hoskins said.
"That was our focus today, making sure we're bringing our students back in, filling their buckets with love and support because we don't know what they've been experiencing while they've been at home," she said. "Making sure we're reestablishing those solid routines and procedures and reviewing that academic content since the first of the year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.