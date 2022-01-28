Muskogee teacher recognized with Young Music Educator Award

Muskogee Public Schools' Chelsea Arnold was recognized as the 2022 Oklahoma Music Educators Association (OkMEA) Young Music Educator Award recipient during the OkMEA Annual Convention last week.
Arnold has served Muskogee Public Schools since 2019 and currently is the assistant Muskogee High School Choir director. She directs the Bel Canto choir at MHS, the Men’s Choir at the 8th & 9th Grade Academy, Ninth Grade Women’s Choir, and teaches Music Appreciation at both MHS and the 8th & 9th Grade Academy.
OkMEA has recognized music teachers who have completed no more than five years of teaching at the time of nomination and who have demonstrated outstanding practice of music education early in their careers since 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.