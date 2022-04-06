Muskogee woman chosen OSU Outstanding Senior

STILLWATER — Leslie M. Garza, a psychology major from Muskogee, has been selected as an Oklahoma State University 2021-2022 Outstanding Senior by the OSU Alumni Association.
The Outstanding Seniors award recognizes seniors who show excellence through academic achievement; campus and community involvement; academic, athletic or extracurricular honors or awards; scholarships and work ethic during their time at OSU.
While at OSU, Garza served as the founder, former secretary and current national delegate for Theta Nu Xi Multicultural Sorority Inc. She was a member of OSU Rowing, College of Arts and Sciences Student Council and the Hispanic Student Association. Garza was also an undergraduate research assistant for research on emotions and cognition in health lab. Her community involvement includes Into the Streets, Our Daily Bread and Taking a Bite Out of Hunger. She also volunteered with TedTalk and Bridges International.
Garza was recognized with a General Honors Award, as the First Year Success Empower Scholar and the Brilliant Butterfly and Golden Butterfly Awards through Theta Nu Xi Multicultural Sorority Inc. She was also a part of the Diversifying Clinical Psychology Conference with her virtual flash talk poster presentation and honored as a Top 20 Freshman.
“I am extremely grateful for my mentors, professors and friends that have helped me create exceptional memories here at OSU. I am excited for what’s to come,” Garza said.
After graduation, Garza plans to get her post-baccalaureate in psychology and then attend graduate school to obtain her doctorate in psychology.
The OSU Alumni Association Student Awards Selection Committee met with 48 Seniors of Significance selected in the fall of 2021, choosing 19 as this year’s Outstanding Seniors.
A private, limited-capacity reception honoring the Outstanding Seniors will be held April 7 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater.
