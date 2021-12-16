Muskogee woman chosen Outstanding Graduate Student

Susana Jackman of Muskogee has been selected as the Fall 2021 Northeastern State University Outstanding Graduate Student.
Jackman is receiving her master’s in library media and information technology and works for the Oklahoma School of the Blind (OSB). With her academic training and passion for accessible education, Jackman helps students reach their full potential.
During the pandemic keeping students connected through technology was more important than ever. However, Jackman recognized that one device does not meet the needs of every student.
When Jackman noticed the opportunity to bring more equitable access to digital resources to students at OSB, she joined the technology committee. Along with the committee, teachers, administrators and parents, Jackman helped identify what devices would be best suited for students and their disabilities, making the technology a tool for students to learn instead of an obstacle.
Jackman also has worked to make the OSB library accessible to students with blindness or low vision.
“Susana’s willingness to implement what she has learned has enabled her to design an engaging library environment at OSB that supports the school's curriculum and meets students' developmental, cultural, linguistic and social needs,” said Dr. Alesha Baker, chair for the Library Media and Information Technology program at NSU and Jackman’s mentor. “We are so proud of her dedication to the field of librarianship and to students with visual impairments.”
The Outstanding Graduate Student is selected by the graduate faculty through a competitive nomination and application process. This award recognizes graduate students who exhibit excellence in scholarship and leadership, and a demonstrable impact on fellow students, NSU, their profession or the community.
Jackman will receive her master’s degree on Dec. 18 at the NSU College of Education commencement ceremony. For more information on NSU’s 2021 commencement ceremonies, visit https://www.nsuok.edu/Commencement/default.aspx.
