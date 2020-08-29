Muskogee woman sews 2,500 face masks

Retired teacher Susan Harrison recalled asking her son last February if he wanted a face mask.
"'He said he didn't need one, and I said I'm going to make you one anyway," Harrison said. "In March, he said, 'you still making those masks?' and I said, 'I've got yours already boxed and separated.'"
Since February, a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Muskogee, Harrison has made 2,500 face masks for family, friends and friends of friends.
"My health is compromised. I know a lot of people are the same way," she said. "I just felt God put it on my heart to do it."
Harrison said she has survived breast cancer, has diabetes, and she also has one kidney. She recalled talking to her doctor last February about a coronavirus going around, and whether she needed protection.
"The doctor said, 'don't go anywhere in public unless you've got your mask on,'" Harrison said.
She looked around for a pattern until she found one she liked.
"I basically did it for myself, then I began to make my family some," she said. "When all of this started going on, I thought, I gotta get on the ball."
Her first mask tied in the back.
"It took me two months to get the elastic," she said.
Fabric swatches and completed masks in plastic bags fill a double bed in her sewing room. She barely has room for an ironing board.
She said she gets some of the fabric at Walmart or Hobby Lobby, she also has her scraps.
Harrison uses two layers of cotton, folded twice.
"So there's an added barrier in there," she said. "I just put them together, so we have a double barrier of cotton."
Elastic strips fit behind the ears. Harrison said people can fit the mask better by tying a loop into the elastic or twisting the elastic.
"When I make them, I just put them in plastic bags, make sure they're all sterile. I spray them down with Lysol before I put them in the bag," she said.
She said made some for her doctor's church.
"They were giving them out to people," she said.
She also has made them for family members in Texas, Missouri and California. She said others have seen the masks and wanted them.
"People say, 'I'll buy the material.' I'll say no. One thing I don't want is to be obligated, because someone bought the material," she said. "Some days I don't feel like it. When I don't feel like sewing, I don't sew. I have to be ready to get up and get at it."
Harrison said she sews when she feels like it.
"When I'm in a good sewing mood, I can put out 15 or 20 day, sometimes more than that," she said.
She said she often thinks of her grandmother when she sews.
"When I first started sewing, I was 9 years old, cutting a pattern out of a newspaper," she said. "The first dress I remember making was out of a flour sack, a muumuu. I used to wear that. "So when I'm sewing, I think about her."
She said she sometimes loses track of time.
"I'd be in here a couple of hours and I'd think, 'I've got to go eat,'" Harrison said. "Time goes by when I'm sewing."
