NASA Hubble banner on display here

A 7-foot by 5-foot photo banner depicting the 30th anniversary photograph from the Hubble Space Telescope will be on display at Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Muskogee STEAM Center was selected as the only institution in Oklahoma to unveil the photograph, made available by NASA/STSci/ESA. The banner unveiling was supposed to have taken place in April, but was pre-empted due to COVID-19 quarantining.
The portrait features the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbor NGC 2020, which, according to NASA/STSci/ESA, together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, approximately 163,000 light years away. The striking image is nicknamed the "Cosmic Reef," because NGC 2014 resembles part of a coral reef floating in a vast sea of stars. To learn more about the photo, visit https://hubblesite.org/hubble-30th-anniversary, where you will find information about the science enabled by Hubble, view iconic images from the telescope, and see all the related images and videos.
The nebula's centerpiece is a grouping of bright, immense stars, each 10 to 20 times more massive than our Sun. The seemingly isolated blue nebula at lower left (NGC 2020) has been created by a solitary mammoth star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun. Coordinates and information on the photograph, such as colors and filters, can be found at https://spacetelescope.org/images/heic2007a.
The public may view the photograph during regular operating hours at Muskogee Public Library: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. The first hour of the day is reserved for the elderly and individuals at high risk for complications from COVID19. Also, no more than 30 people may be in the library at a time, and masks are required.
