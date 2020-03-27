Muskogee High School sophomore Ashley Richardson said she’s disappointed the National History Day regional competition has been canceled.
“But the coronavirus is very serious,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “You gotta do what you gotta do.”
However, her exhibit about pioneer aviator Bessie Coleman will be part of a virtual state competition.
MHS history teacher Diane Walker said regional competition, set for April 7, was canceled out of concern for COVID-19.
“Now, instead of doing a regional competition, they’re doing a state virtual competition,” Walker said.
She said more than 100 of her history students did National History Day projects. About 40 agreed to move on to “virtual state.”
Students who made documentaries or research papers submitted them online, she said. “That’s normally what was done anyway.”
About 35 students, including Richardson, prepared exhibits, Walker said, adding that the students gave the exhibits to her before Spring Break.
Walker said she took photos of students’ history day exhibits for them to upload for the virtual state History Day competition. She said students download pictures along with their process papers and bibliographies.
“Judges will look at them virtually and make decisions that way,” Walker said.
Richardson said she spent nearly a month preparing her exhibit.
“You have to gather a lot of research,” she said. “Then you have to write your paper.”
Coleman was the first African American to receive an aviator’s license, she said.
“I’ve been at regionals three times, and it’s an experience,” Richardson said. “Your board tells a story. It’s hard, because I can’t present my board.”
Student Jax McCutcheon said he entered a paper about the first photograph of the earth from space.
He, too, said he was disappointed he couldn’t go to regionals.
“But seeing about the current events, it’s a much safer decision,” he said.
Walker said she understands students’ disappointment.
“It’s time to show off their hard work,” she said. “I talked to them about that and said that during the real competition, they present to the judges once and the finals are chosen by just looking at the board and looking at the process paper. They don’t reinterview the students. This is kind of skipping the step of finals. Everybody’s in the finals.”
However, Walker said she’s proud of her students for wanting to continue with the competition, “even though they’re not able to go.”
